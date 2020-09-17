Three schools attract travelers in Hue City

Besides famous tourist attractions, the following three schools attract tourists in the former royal capital city of Hue.

Hue National High School

Built in 1896, Hue National High School is one of the oldest high schools in Vietnam. It was originally the school for children from royal and noble families.

The unique Vietnamese-French architecture and the ancient beauty of the school attract many photographers.

On the site that used to be former squadron headquarters and royal navy headquarters, French colonialists built this school to train those who would serve the feudal colonial government. At that time, French was the main subject for students and the school’s gate was titled “Phap tu Quoc Hoc truong mon” (French National High School’s Gate). Now it’s named Hue National High School and is a high-profile school where all students must pass a competitive entrance exam to gain admission.

The school is a complex with five blocks of classrooms, a big football field, basketball court, five badminton courts, a swimming pool, a medium size stadium and also a block of dormitory. It’s considered the largest and also the most beautiful high school campus in Vietnam. This surrounding makes a great picture of red French designed building in harmony with green background with a lot of large shady trees and stone benches.

Not only is Quoc Hoc famous for its charming scene, it also gains prominence for tradition of patriotism, industriousness, academic achievements and respect for time-honored values of teacher-student relationships. Several Vietnam political leaders have studied here, including: Nguyen Tat Thanh (President Ho Chi Minh), General Vo Nguyen Giap, Prime Minister Pham Van Dong, etc. In addition, the school is famed for its students who are well-known poets (Xuan Dieu, Huy Can, To Huu, Luu Trong Lu etc.), scientists (Ta Quang Buu, Ton That Tung, Dang Van Ngu, etc.), musicians (Tran Hoan, Chau Ky, Nguyen Van Thuong, etc.) and sculptor Diem Phung Thi and so on. The school also has students who won high prizes in many International Competitions.

Tourists who want to visit Quoc Hoc High School should remember that the school doesn’t allow entrance during class time, which ends at 5.15 p.m. every day. You can take photos with a natural background, understand more about French colonial architecture and watch female students in white ao dai, sparkling in the nice background.

Hue National High School for the Gifted is located on the main road of Le Loi, in the middle of the city center. Photo: Vanv2403, jerryjump_, mia.lecious, llgelg.

Hue University of Foreign Languages

If you are planning to explore Hue after the Covid-19 pandemic and want to look for unusual and unique check-in points, Hue University of Foreign Language definitely should be on your list. Contrary to the majestic look of the ancient capital, the school has modern and youthful architecture.

Hue University's College of Foreign Languages provides hundreds of interesting backdrops, from the lake ares to the colorful walls to the balcony overlooking the whole school.

Hue University of Foreign Languages is an attractive destination for visitors for its modernity and novelty. Photo: Minpiupiu, dear_my_diamond.

Hue University of Education

Located on Le Loi Street, opposite the poetic Huong River, Hue University of Education is a famous place to take impressive check-in photos.

Hue University of Education has become more popular lately as it was chosen to be a film set for Dreamy Eyes (Mắt Biếc), a movie directed by Victor Vu. The twisted stairs, corridors, yellow walls, green garden... are the top sites chosen by young people when coming here.

With the unique beauty of Hue, the school has an old building architecture and campus. Photo: Kkung_19, lananh_to, tam_suni.

Compiled by Le Ha

Photos: Zing