Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites

Chairman of the central Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho has decided to reopen several relic sites and offer free tickets to vistiors during the national Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day.

In Thua Thien-Hue province

At a meeting with local departments and agencies on April 28, Tho said free tickets will be offered for one week since the reopening.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is preparing plans to welcome back visitors.

Earlier on April 14, the province temporarily closed relic and tourist sites in an effort to fight the COVID-19.

From May to later this year, Thua Thien – Hue will offer many deep ticket discounts to relic sites to stimulate demand.

The 11th Hue Festival 2020 will still be scheduled for August 28 – September 2, but its scale will be adjusted.

Earlier, the province issued sets of criteria for tourist attractions and safe hospitality providers. It will soon issue a scheme to restore and stimulate tourism demand for the 2020-2021 period./. VNA

