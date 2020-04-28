Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites

 
 
29/04/2020    16:52 GMT+7

Chairman of the central Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho has decided to reopen several relic sites and offer free tickets to vistiors during the national Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day.

Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites hinh anh 1

In Thua Thien-Hue province 

At a meeting with local departments and agencies on April 28, Tho said free tickets will be offered for one week since the reopening.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is preparing plans to welcome back visitors.

Earlier on April 14, the province temporarily closed relic and tourist sites in an effort to fight the COVID-19.

From May to later this year, Thua Thien – Hue will offer many deep ticket discounts to relic sites to stimulate demand.

 

The 11th Hue Festival 2020 will still be scheduled for August 28 – September 2, but its scale will be adjusted.

Earlier, the province issued sets of criteria for tourist attractions and safe hospitality providers. It will soon issue a scheme to restore and stimulate tourism demand for the 2020-2021 period./. VNA

Pagoda in Hue offers serenity

Pagoda in Hue offers serenity

The central city of Hue is famed for its ancient palaces, mausoleums, pagodas and temples, and one of the most impressive destinations in the former imperial capital is Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda.

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

 
 

.
