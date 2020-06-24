Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Travelling from Hanoi to Quang Binh is usually the first experience travelers can get during their trip. Upon arrival at Dong Hoi railway station, guests can enjoy a beautiful view of the local countryside.

Nuoc Mooc stream boasts a diverse ecosystem where tourists are able to experience kayak sailing with the site being perfect for adventure lovers.

Both the Chay river and Dark cave are located within Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park and is an appropriate destination for tourists to undergo interesting experiences such as sailing and mud bathing.

Thien Duong cave, known in English as Paradise cave, features stunning beauty seen nowhere else.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, is home to 300 caves and grottos.

The area is famous globally as it boasts pristine beauty and wonderful caves for travelers to view.

Da Nhay beach is a clean, white-sand beach that is home to various rocky mountains, stone pillars in various sizes, and other interesting features.

The Ngang pass is a mountain pass lying between Quang Binh and Ha Tinh provinces. Tourists should not miss taking a trip to enjoy the nice natural landscape there.

VOV