Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 18:15:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh

 
 
26/06/2020    17:58 GMT+7

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 1

Travelling from Hanoi to Quang Binh is usually the first experience travelers can get during their trip. Upon arrival at Dong Hoi railway station, guests can enjoy a beautiful view of the local countryside.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 2

Nuoc Mooc stream boasts a diverse ecosystem where tourists are able to experience kayak sailing with the site being perfect for adventure lovers.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 3

Both the Chay river and Dark cave are located within Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park and is an appropriate destination for tourists to undergo interesting experiences such as sailing and mud bathing.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 4

Thien Duong cave, known in English as Paradise cave, features stunning beauty seen nowhere else.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 5

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, is home to 300 caves and grottos.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 6
 

The area is famous globally as it boasts pristine beauty and wonderful caves for travelers to view.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 7

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 8

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 9

Da Nhay beach is a clean, white-sand beach that is home to various rocky mountains, stone pillars in various sizes, and other interesting features.

top must-do activities during a visit to quang binh hinh 10

The Ngang pass is a mountain pass lying between Quang Binh and Ha Tinh provinces. Tourists should not miss taking a trip to enjoy the nice natural landscape there.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City will step up tourism links with the five south-eastern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai to enable travel firms to develop more products and expand their markets,

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

It's the fifth day of the fifth lunar month this week and Vietnamese families are preparing homemade goodies to detox in the traditional way.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists

Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

A tourism demand stimulus alliance will be set up which will cut tour and service fees by 50 percent while ensuring high quality and safety, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, chair of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Google Maps and some sticky situations
Google Maps and some sticky situations
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

Van Hanh Zen monastery in Da Lat city is a cultural landmark that features bold Buddhist architecture. The monastery exhibits pictures and antiquities collected by its Most Venerable Abbot Thich Vien Thanh over the past three decades.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 