Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

Ba Be lake located in the northern province of Bac Kan is one of the 100 largest freshwater lakes globally and the biggest in Vietnam. Sailing a boat to explore discover the majestic natural beauty of the area is an unforgettable experience for many visitors. (Photo: Virginie.pegoraro)

Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, is the most famous lake in the centre of Hanoi. Plenty of local people and tourists regularly gather around the lake in order to enjoy fresh air in the morning and view the stunning sunset in the evening. (Photo: Flickr)

Elsewhere in the capital, West Lake is an ideal spot for young people to enjoy at sunset. Surrounding the lake are a number of other popular places such as Nghi Tam flower village and Tran Quoc pagoda. (Photo: Unsplash)

Bien Ho in Pleiku is well known as a pearl of the Central Highlands region. It is widely considered that dawn is the most suitable time in which to contemplate the area’s array of beautiful scenery. (Photo: Flickr)

Xuan Huong lake can be found in the heart of the Central highlands resort town of Da Lat. It spans a total area of 32 hectares and is situated 1,478 metres above sea level. Tourists are able to cycle around the lake while enjoying the fresh air of the Central Highland city. (Photo: Flickr)

Tri An lake in Dong Nai province is an impressive sight for viewers due to its crystal water. The site is suitable for travelling during the hot summer days with guests able to witness and enjoy the peaceful life of local fishermen. (Photo: Flickr)

Dau Tieng lake in Tay Ninh province serves as the largest irrigation reservoir nationwide, as well as throughout the entire Southeast Asian region. It is a popular attraction among visitors due to its romantic landscape and unique ecosystem.

VOV/Zing