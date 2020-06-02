Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal asking air carriers to provide 400 free air tickets for domestic flights to boost its tourism stimulation program.

An aerial view of Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal for 400 free air tickets – PHOTO: VNA

Nguyen Thai Binh, head of the office and spokesperson of the ministry, told Nguoi Lao Dong Online on June 3 that after being asked to account for its proposal, the administration sent a document to the ministry via email. Binh refused to reveal its contents.

On June 2, Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, signed Document 167 calling on local carriers to contribute to the stimulation and cooperation between domestic tourism and aviation.

The administration also proposed that local airlines offer free air tickets on domestic flights to its team working to roll out the program from June to December.

Vietnam Airlines was meant to provide 200 tickets, while Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways were expected to offer 100 tickets each. SGT

 
 
 

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, talks about Vietnam’s policy to develop the domestic market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has launched a tourism promotion plan to attract more visitors by December.

Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Music video promotes northern region tourism
Music video promotes northern region tourism
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

A peaceful highlight in Hue
A peaceful highlight in Hue
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Every hour in Hanoi is a memorable time to capture the beauty of the millennial city from different perspectives, from traditional to modern.

Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Part of Cat Ba cable car system will be put into operation this weekend, shortening the travel time from the mainland to the island.

Leonardo DiCaprio calls for protection of Halong Bay’s sister in Vietnam
Leonardo DiCaprio calls for protection of Halong Bay’s sister in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the natural beauty of Lan Ha Bay’s fishing village and called for protecting the bay from tourism impacts.

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long
Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

Land of sublimity
Land of sublimity
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Early rains have relieved the scorching summer heat on That Son, also known as Bay Nui (seven mountains), a range of small mountains located in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. 

Tra Su cajuput forest in summer
Tra Su cajuput forest in summer
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

If you have yet to visit Tra Su cajuput forest in the flooding season, you should do it in summer, when sudden rains start to ease the dry weather. 

Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19
Vietnam’s tourism defrosts after Covid-19
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam is coming back to normal after the lifting of the social distancing policy. It’s now time for the tourism industry to defrost after four frozen months.

Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
Visit Kon Tum to try ant-fish salad - exclusive dish of Ro Mam ethnic
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Ant-fish salad of Ro Mam, one of the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, has been going on for hundreds of years.

Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
Japan, Philippines, South Korea plan to reopen borders to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Airlines of Japan, the Philippines and South Korea plan to resume international flights to Vietnam as the pandemic is deemed to subside in the country that has reported no deaths of Covid-19.

Da Lat expected to become heritage city
Da Lat expected to become heritage city
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

Da Lat is home of many the 19th Century European architectures, including thousands of villas and popular destinations of Da Lat Pedagogy College, Da Lat Railway Station, the St. Nicolas Cathedral (the Rooster Church), the Palace 1,2,3.

PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
PM calls for launch of tourism development fund
TRAVELicon  02/06/2020 

To fuel the recovery of tourism, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the ministries of finance and tourism to put in place a tourism development fund to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic resume normal operations.

