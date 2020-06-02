Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets

An aerial view of Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal for 400 free air tickets – PHOTO: VNA

Nguyen Thai Binh, head of the office and spokesperson of the ministry, told Nguoi Lao Dong Online on June 3 that after being asked to account for its proposal, the administration sent a document to the ministry via email. Binh refused to reveal its contents.

On June 2, Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, signed Document 167 calling on local carriers to contribute to the stimulation and cooperation between domestic tourism and aviation.

The administration also proposed that local airlines offer free air tickets on domestic flights to its team working to roll out the program from June to December.

Vietnam Airlines was meant to provide 200 tickets, while Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways were expected to offer 100 tickets each. SGT