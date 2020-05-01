Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/05/2020 10:01:30 (GMT +7)
Tourism sites busy on holidays after social distancing eased

 
 
02/05/2020    07:44 GMT+7

Tourist attractions around Vietnam have begun re-opening their doors after “hibernating” during the COVID-19 outbreak and hope to fully tap into the opportunities brought by the four-day holiday from April 30 to May 3.

The People’s Committee of the northern province of Quảng Ninh decided to allow intra-provincial and inter-provincial public transport services and tourist activities from midday on Friday to the Hạ Long Bay and at the Yên Tử relic site, the Quảng Ninh Museum, the provincial library, and the Trà Cổ - Móng Cái national tourism site. The province therefore kick-starts its tourist activities three days earlier than originally planned on May 4.

According to a document the People’s Committee sent to relevant departments, sectors, and localities, from midday on Friday inter-sectoral COVID-19 prevention and control stations will take the body temperature of all visitors to the province. To ease any congestion, those with no visible symptoms do not have to submit a medical declaration.

Inspections and patrols are being maintained at border areas such as Móng Cái, Hải Hà, and Bình Liêu.

Businesses, hotels, restaurants, cafés, golf courses, and travel agents are allowed to resume operations, while public passenger vehicles are requested to carry half the number of regular passengers per trip and beaches have been asked to monitor any crowding.

As in previous years, many people have flocked to the Kim Liên relic site in northern Nghệ An Province’s Nam Đàn District – the homeland of the late President Hồ Chí Minh – during the four-day holiday to pay their respects, as May 19 is the birthday of the leader.

Visitors have their body temperature checkedat the entrance ofKim Liên relic site in northern Nghệ An Province’s Nam Đàn District. 

According to preliminary figures, the site welcomed around 7,000 people on Thursday and Friday. All had their body temperature taken and washed their hands with antibacterial sanitiser prior to entering the site.

Nguyễn Bảo Tuấn, Director of the Kim Liên Relic Site Management Board, said it reopened its doors on April 28 and staff are guiding guests on disease prevention.

In the first two days of the four-day vacation, due to favourable weather conditions, many local and foreign tourists have flocked to Cửa Lò beach in Nghệ An to swim and relax. Although the number of tourists this year is reportedly not as high as the same period last year, local authorities said this is a good sign of the tourism industry in the province after the social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors at Cửa Lò Beach. 

Neighbouring Thanh Hóa Province has also seen an impressive number of tourists, especially to its beautiful beaches.

Visitors at Sầm Sơn Beach in Thanh Hóa Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoa Mai

Deputy Director of the Thanh Hóa Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Vương Thị Hải Yến said the top priority for the local tourism sector is the safety of tourists and the community.

 

Visitors must abide by all regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control when at tourist attractions.

Visitors will enjoy free entrance to theImperial Ancient Capital City of Huế Citadel from April 30 to May 7.

After nearly half a month of closure to ensure the prevention and control of COVID-19, the Imperial Ancient Capital City of Huế Citadel in the central coast province of Thừa Thiên-Huế and some relics of the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre re-opened on Thursday morning to welcome visitors to the ancient capital city will be free of charge for entrance from April 30 to May 7.

Visitors at Linh Ứng Pagoda in Đà Nẵng City.

Tourist sites in Đà Nẵng City have re-opened but still have to ensure regulations on social distancing.

Many people from southern localities flock to Đà Lạt City.

In the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Lâm Đồng’s Đà Lạt City, tourists from southern localities such as HCM City travelled quite a lot.

Visitors mainly travelled by personal means. However, the city repored that the traffic situation is not as serious as in previous years.

Motels and hotels are not overloaded either. Tourist areas checked the body temperature of visitors upon entrance.

Nha Trang City continues to maintain the suspension of bathing and entertainment, eating and drinking onpublic beaches.

The beaches in the central coast province of Khánh Hòa’s Nha Trang City, however, were empty of people and tourists on Thursday and Friday. The province continues to maintain the suspension of bathing and entertainment, as well as eating and drinking on public beaches. — VNS

Latest news

