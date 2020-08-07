Tourist booklet on island districts to be released

A tourist booklet featuring famous tourist destinations of island districts across Vietnam will be released next week.

Famous tourist destinations located in island districts across Vietnam will be featured in a tourist booklet from Saigontourist. The booklet will be released next week. — VNS Photo by Gian Thanh Son

The work will include images and information about 12 island districts, including Bach Long Vi and Cat Hai of Hai Phong, Co To and Van Don of Quang Ninh, Con Co of Quang Tri, Ly Son of Quang Ngai, Phu Quy of Binh Thuan, Hoang Sa of Da Nang, Truong Sa of Khanh Hoa, Con Dao of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Kien Hai and Phu Quoc of Kien Giang.

It will include information about the climate, population and economy of the districts. Cultures and lifestyle of local people will also be highlighted.

The booklet has dozens of photos selected from a photo exhibition on Vietnamese seas and islands organised on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street last weekend.

The exhibition, called 12 Huyện Đảo Việt Nam (12 Island Districts of Vietnam), displayed black-and-white and colour photos by professional and amateur artists. Most of the works are about people and their challenges in daily life.

“I gained new experiences from looking at photos portraying people and soldiers who salute the national flag in Hoang Sa,” said Nguyen Pham Quang Dai, a 10th-grade student at Viet Uc Secondary School in Phu Nhuan District, who visited the event on Sunday.

Dai added: “Our country is so beautiful. I have visited Con Dao twice. I will ask my parents to take our family to visit Phu Quoc after COVID-19."

The event’s organiser, Saigontourist, in co-operation with its partners, released the booklet. They wanted to provide foreign and domestic visitors with more information about tours to Vietnamese seas and islands. VNS

