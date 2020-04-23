Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays

Several popular tourist sites in Vietnam will reopen for visitors on the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays after social distancing rules have been loosened.

My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province

The management board of the My Son Cultural Site in Quang Nam Province has announced that the site will welcome visitors from April 28, but tourists are requested to wear face masks and maintain distance from others. The site was temporarily closed for visitors since March 16 due to fear of COVID-19 spread.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Tourism Department said that it has developed scenarios targeting the domestic market this summer, with a focus on holidaymakers from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Popular tourist attractions in Nha Tran City will reopen soon, it said.

In the same move, the Kien Giang Provincial Tourism Department has issued a document allowing travel agents and local places of interests to serve customers; however, only Vietnamese tourists and foreigners residing in Vietnam are allowed.

Meanwhile in Hanoi, the hop on – hop off city tour is scheduled to resume operation for Vietnamese customers only during the April 30-May Day holidays, according to Nguyen Viet Hung, deputy director of the Hanoi Transportation Corporation’s Yen Vien Bus Company – which operates the tour.

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel is also planning to reopen on the occasion. On April 29, the site will launch a virtual tour to its Building D67 and D67 Bunker, which served as the headquarters of Vietnamese People’s Army during the 1968-1975 period.

The site will also offer a virtual exhibition of 120 documents, photos and objects recounting the General Offensive and Spring Uprising of 1975. The exhibition will run until May 31. Nhan Dan

