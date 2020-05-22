Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume

 
 
23/05/2020    10:06 GMT+7

Exploration tours at Son Doong, the world's largest cave, located in Quang Binh Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tours of Son Doong, the world's largest cave, located in Quang Binh Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to COVID-19. 

Registration for Son Doong tours will be organised between June and August this year by Oxalis, the only private company licensed to explore and conduct tours of Son Doong.

There are only about 240 slots this year. The number of visitors are limited because of restrictions placed to preserve the complex’s ecosystem.

A four-day expedition this year costs US$2,500 per person, down 16.6 per cent from the previous price of $3,000. Buses can be taken from Hanoi to Dong Hoi, capital of Quang Binh, and from there to the park.

 

Son Doong opened to tourists in 2013. It includes at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle and several underground rivers. British magazine Conde Nast Traveler named Son Doong one of seven must-explore wonders of 2020.  VNS

Prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler published its list of the seven new wonders of the world on December 28, with Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh being named among them.

Oxalis Adventure Tours has been granted exclusive rights to accompany adventure seekers to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave, located in central Vietnam, for up to 10 years.

 
 

'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

The best time to admire the golden rice fields in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October, however in 'pouring water season', starting from May to June, Y Ty is as beautiful as a watercolor painting.

Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts
Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts
TRAVELicon  22/05/2020 

Airlines called for the return of international flights at a symposium on tourism on Thursday.

UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts
UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Visitors to the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam are set to receive a 30% discount on entrance tickets as of June 1, according to a statement made by the Management Board of My Son Cultural Heritage.

Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
TRAVELicon  22/05/2020 

Hotels need to appeal more to local corporate guests and tourists to help the hospitality sector recover, market researcher Savills has said.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.

Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts
Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

A number of five-star tourist ships in Ha Long Bay have attracted a lot of local customers with deep discount programmes.

Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam
Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

Based on the search data, Google has assessed the change of the travel trend in Vietnam due to the impact of Covid-19 epidemic.

Da Nang cruisers back on water
Da Nang cruisers back on water
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.

Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down. 

Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

For northerners, fermented pickles are part and parcel of daily meals, but for locals in central provinces, particularly Nghe An, nhút (pickle made from young jackfruit) is a real specialty.

New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Engineers from the Di An Train Joint Stock Company have completed a luxury bar compartment, the first of its kind in the nation, as a means of serving tourism demand between Da Nang and the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities in the northern province of Ninh Binh are hosting an annual tourism week themed Yellow in Tam Coc – Trang An between May 16 and 22 as the rice season approaches.

Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

The tourism industry prepares for welcoming visitors from countries and territories which have contained the disease.

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The tourist town of Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will launch an appealing promotional tourism programme to lure visitors as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, VOV.VN takes you to a tour of the late president’s house where he lived from 1901 to 1906.

Relic sites associated with Uncle Ho’s childhood in Hue
Relic sites associated with Uncle Ho’s childhood in Hue
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

There are dozens of relic sites imbued with Uncle Ho and his family in Thua Thien – Hue province’s Hue city, as the city is where President Ho Chi Minh spent his childhood between 1895 – 1901 and 1906-1909.

