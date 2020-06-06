Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Trang An introduces kayak sailing service

 
 
09/06/2020    16:42 GMT+7

Tourists at Trang An Heritage Site in Ninh Binh Province now can go kayaking besides sightseeing on tour boats.


  Kayaking in Trang An

 

Trang An is described as Ha Long Bay on land due to its beautiful landscape. Tourists can take boats to visit caves and temples at the site.

Trang An Tourism Site Management Board recently launched a new kayak sailing service to attract more visitors. This is part of the programme to boost domestic tourism led by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and a diverse activity for the National Tourism year 2020 with the theme Hoa Lu – ancient capital of a thousand years.

Tourists don't have to be too skilled to steer the kayak and a team of lifeguards is always on standby for any accidents. Tourists and freely go to any tourist spots they want such as Hanh Cung Vu Lam Temple and return to the place of departure. The whole trip is about three kilometres long.

According to the management board, during the first days, they have provided the service for free for 100 tourists and seen many young people were attracted to the service.

Duong Dinh Quyet from Hanoi said he had been to Trang An several times but this is the first time he was able to discover the place on his own. "I'm a bit tired but it's interesting and nice to go where you like on your own," he said.

Current, there are only 15 boats in use for 20 tourists each time. The management board will increase its fleet once the demand picks up. According to them, the response has been positive with many promises of return trips.

Pham Dinh Phong, head of Tourism Promotion Centre, said since the tourism industry was badly affected by Covid-19, the number of tourists to Ninh Binh had dramatically decreased. After the social distancing period, firms have quickly returned with promotion programmes and new services.

"I hope more domestic tourists will come to Trang An and Ninh Binh," he said. Dtinews

Foreign tourists experience farming life in Trang An

Eco-tours that guarantee full immersion in the agricultural lifestyle of rural Vietnam have attracted more visitors to Trang An tourist site in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists

Hundreds of boats wait for passengers at a dock on a bright, sunny morning. We're at Tam Coc Wharf, in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh in late May.

 
 

.
Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Thuy Xuan incense-making village, located some 7km southwest of the central city of Hue, has become a popular tourist destination.

Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft plans on national tourism promotion and resumption of tourism from countries that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

When it comes to sightseeing in Cao Bang Province, everyone thinks of the majestic beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall but forgets this place also has a unique mountain in the middle of a beautiful valley, Mắt Thần (Angle Eye) Mountain.

Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Visitors to Quang Binh Province will enjoy a 50% discount on tours to some famous caves in the area.

Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Located off the coast of Quang Ninh, Co To island is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places found throughout the north of the country during the summer, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year due to its popularity.

Hau Giang to host sports tourism festival to raise environmental awareness
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Following the success of the 2019 Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang, the government of Hau Giang Province has decided to upgrade the sporting event to a sports tourism festival from August 28 to 30

Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc
TRAVELicon  07/06/2020 

As one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.

Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Binh, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is renowned for its range of beautiful caves which have been brilliantly captured through the lens of foreign photographer Mike Rowbottom.

Vietnam church among leading pink buildings to visit worldwide
TRAVELicon  07/06/2020 

World renowned travel website CnTraveler has listed Tan Dinh church in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten most beautiful pink buildings to visit globally.

Food in the city
TRAVELicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnamese cuisine is one of the world’s healthiest. 

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Where's the beef? Nha Trang, that's where
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

Nha Trang not only has beautiful beaches and tasty seafood, but it's also a great place for bò nướng (grilled beef).

Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

The northeastern mountain district of Bac Son in Lang Son province is home to many historical sites and charming landscapes. Local people are still practicing their age-old traditions that vividly reflect Vietnamese identities.

Vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

The website Traveller Australia has listed Vietnam among the top 10 safe and friendly overseas nations that Australians are most likely to be visiting during 2021.

Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  06/06/2020 

While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Latest news

