Trang An introduces kayak sailing service

Tourists at Trang An Heritage Site in Ninh Binh Province now can go kayaking besides sightseeing on tour boats.





Kayaking in Trang An



Trang An is described as Ha Long Bay on land due to its beautiful landscape. Tourists can take boats to visit caves and temples at the site.



Trang An Tourism Site Management Board recently launched a new kayak sailing service to attract more visitors. This is part of the programme to boost domestic tourism led by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and a diverse activity for the National Tourism year 2020 with the theme Hoa Lu – ancient capital of a thousand years.



Tourists don't have to be too skilled to steer the kayak and a team of lifeguards is always on standby for any accidents. Tourists and freely go to any tourist spots they want such as Hanh Cung Vu Lam Temple and return to the place of departure. The whole trip is about three kilometres long.



According to the management board, during the first days, they have provided the service for free for 100 tourists and seen many young people were attracted to the service.



Duong Dinh Quyet from Hanoi said he had been to Trang An several times but this is the first time he was able to discover the place on his own. "I'm a bit tired but it's interesting and nice to go where you like on your own," he said.



Current, there are only 15 boats in use for 20 tourists each time. The management board will increase its fleet once the demand picks up. According to them, the response has been positive with many promises of return trips.



Pham Dinh Phong, head of Tourism Promotion Centre, said since the tourism industry was badly affected by Covid-19, the number of tourists to Ninh Binh had dramatically decreased. After the social distancing period, firms have quickly returned with promotion programmes and new services.



"I hope more domestic tourists will come to Trang An and Ninh Binh," he said. Dtinews

Foreign tourists experience farming life in Trang An Eco-tours that guarantee full immersion in the agricultural lifestyle of rural Vietnam have attracted more visitors to Trang An tourist site in the northern province of Ninh Binh.