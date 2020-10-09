Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights

09/10/2020    11:31 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights hinh anh 1

The first international flight to Vietnam, operated by Vietnam Airlines, landed at Noi Bai International Airport on September 25 after the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak was controlled. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

This is part of a proposal the ministry sent to the two major cities’ People’s Committees on the scheduling of regular international commercial flights between Vietnam and other countries. On the basis of suggestions from the two cities, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will consider and license flights.

These flights will be conducted by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget carrier Vietjet Air.

It is expected that there will be four weekly flights landing in Hanoi on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with a maximum of 1,304 seats, and five flights landing in HCM City on the same days with a maximum 1,290 seats.

 

After Vietnam successfully controlled the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic early last month, Vietnam Airlines opened a passenger flight on the Hanoi-Seoul-Hanoi route on September 25, while Vietjet Air opened a flight between HCM City and Seoul on September 30.

The CAAV last month sent letters to its partners in mainland China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China’s Taiwan announcing its re-opening plan. All partners have agreed with this plan, however only the RoK moved forward with the flights.

The airlines have to send northern and southern airport authorities the planned list of passengers 12 hours before the flights take off and the official list of passengers 30 minutes before departure./. VNA

