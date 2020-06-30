Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

03/07/2020    12:10 GMT+7

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

* Tran Ngoc Manh, founder and CEO of Manmo, an app for searching and booking affordable rooms (guest house, hotel, homestay) for trekkers, said Covid-19 has seriously affected the tourism market.

VN travel startups see 'light at the end of the tunnel'



The IT engineer decided to shift the company’s focus to serving tourists and people who are stuck in cities and provinces because of the travel restriction policy in the pandemic.

“If the trips last several days, travelers will be willing to book luxury hotels. But if they have to stay for months and don’t know when they can go back home, they will choose affordable rooms,” he explained.

Covid-19, to some extent, has given Manmo more opportunities to approach clients. “The accommodation service providers which previously did not care about us have found us a lifebuoy in the pandemic,” Manh said.

Manh and his co-workers have created a set of solutions for accommodation establishments. Manmo Search acts as a searching tool like Google. Users can access the company’s website to find suitable accommodations.

Manmo Marketing, the service package which provides hotel management software, camera services and ads running on Manmo Search and on Facebook and Google, is also an important source of revenue for the startup.

 

He said that 0.1 percent of 30,000 accommodation establishments in the Manmo system that sign contracts on upgrading their branding would be enough for the company to earn money and maintain staff.

* Vu Thi Thai An returned to Vietnam from the UK in 2017 and joined the tourism industry. At that time, the number of tourists in Vietnam had increased by 20-30 percent per annum and the number of foreign travelers not following tours
by 15-30 percent.

“This is the right time for Tubudd to appear in Vietnam,” said the CEO and founder of Tubudd, the platform which connects tourists and local tour guides.

In the crisis, the revenue of travel firms plunged. But An still can see the light at the end of tunnel.

She created products and services suitable to new groups of clients appearing when the inbound market was closed and international tourists could not enter Vietnam.

Tubudd shifted its focus to three types of clients – international travelers who cannot leave Vietnam because of the pandemic, foreigners living and working in Vietnam, and domestic travelers.

The new products Tubudd has launched include visa extension, searching for accommodations for leasing, interpretation services, and assistance in traveling and communication.

Le Ha

Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

HCM City will organise a series of tourism, cultural and sports events this year as part of efforts to revive its tourism sector, which has been badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan released by its People’s Committee.

 
 

.
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

HCM City will organise a series of tourism, cultural and sports events this year as part of efforts to revive its tourism sector, which has been badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan released by its People’s Committee.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tour operators, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are waiting for the resumption of international air services.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A combination of green beans and seaweed, 'che dau xanh rong bien' is a perfect blend of land and sea, bringing natural fresh nutrients and a delightful flavour to eaters.

VIDEOicon  29/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam has great opportunities to develop tourism in the post-Covid-19 period as the country has controlled the spread of the disease and can provide services at competitive prices.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

