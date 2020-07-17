Travelers to enjoy huge discounts for Hoi An visit

Holidaymakers looking to travel to Hoi An will be able to receive a special promotion of 50% at several tourist sites from August 1 to October 31.



The promotion will see visitors offered a VND10,000 discount when visiting the ancient town of Hoi An, a VND35,000 discount when traveling to Cu Lao Cham, and a VND15,000 discount for Bay Mau coconut forest.

In an effort to stimulate tourism demand and attract greater numbers of visitors to the city at night, An Bang beach in Hoi An city will host a food and music festival on July 18.

The occasion will be the first of its kind following the nation bringing the novel coronavirus epidemic under control.

Aside from Hoi An, visitors to My Son Sanctuary will also be able to enjoy a 50% discount on tickets, with the price of entry set to be only VND20,000 per person.

Moreover, tickets to visit Bang An Tower, Chien Dan Tower, Khuong My Tower, and the Sa Huynh Culture Museum will only cost VND10,000 per person. VOV

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.