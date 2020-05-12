Try fragnant rice cooked in stone pots in HCM City

A 70-year-old eatery that serves rice in stone pots instead of the typical porcelain pots is located on 65-67 Ton That Dam Street in HCM City’s District 1.

The stone pot gives the rice more fragrance and the right amount of softness, and keeps it warm longer. The pots have a traditional design, said Tran My My, 50, the onwer of Chuyên Ký, who inherited the shop from her grandmother.

Her grandmother’s cooking method involves putting the rice in the pot first before adding water and placing it in a multi-level cooking steamer.

The rice in stone pots comes with chicken, red sausage or beef and costs VND60,000 (US$2.6). Chuyên Ký also serves regular rice with a wide variety of dishes such as chicken stew with Chinese herbs and sweet and sour pork. Each costs around VND100,000 ($4.3) for two to three people.

The restaurant is open from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm every day. VNS

