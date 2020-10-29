Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.
VOV
Photos: VietQ.vn
A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.
VOV
Photos: VietQ.vn
Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam.
Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.
When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.
Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.
The house of more than 100 years old, located on 900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.
Hundreds of athletes who love rowing sup and kayaking have flocked to Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, to participate in a competition to conquer Tu San canyon, which is believed to be the deepest canyon in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
About 100 travel agencies in HCM City are taking part in the fourth tourism stimulus programme with nearly 200 discounted products.
Despite being located the farthest from the ancient imperial city, Gia Long shrine, which is the resting place of the first emperor of the Nguyen Feudal Dynasty, is the perfect combination of architecture and nature as well as a beautiful picture.
The dish is an indispensable part of any special meal made from leaves, a tradition of the Mường ethnic group.
Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.
Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.
With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.
Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.
Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.
Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.
An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.
Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.
Vast terraced rice fields on Ngoc Linh Mountain in Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands are considered a version of the northwestern region.
Gia Lai is a mountainous province which boasts a distinctive culture and a cuisine embracing traditions and modernity.
Ba Hang Village is well known as an amazing area on Ha Long Bay. It has now become an ideal place for kayaking to discover the natural beauty of Quang Ninh Province.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code