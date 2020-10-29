Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/10/2020 22:26:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city

29/10/2020    20:57 GMT+7

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

It takes gardeners around one year in order to grow such unique pumpkins and have them ready in the buildup to Halloween.
It takes gardeners around one year in order to grow such unique pumpkins and have them ready in the buildup to Halloween.
The majority of pumpkins on display are exported, therefore bringing a huge revenue for gardeners each year.
The majority of pumpkins on display are exported, therefore bringing a huge revenue for gardeners each year.
Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, this year pumpkin exports face an array of difficulties.
Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, this year pumpkin exports face an array of difficulties.
Most pumpkins are usually exported to European countries one month before the start of Halloween celebrations.
Most pumpkins are usually exported to European countries one month before the start of Halloween celebrations.
They are primarily used for Halloween decorations.
They are primarily used for Halloween decorations.
A pumpkin garden costs billions of VND each year.
A pumpkin garden costs billions of VND each year.
These pumpkins are typically ordered by hotels and restaurants nationwide.
These pumpkins are typically ordered by hotels and restaurants nationwide.
 
The pumpkins that come in strange shapes have higher prices.
The pumpkins that come in strange shapes have higher prices.
The pumpkin garden tends to attract thousands of visitors each year.
The pumpkin garden tends to attract thousands of visitors each year.
Each giant pumpkin costs tens of millions of VND.
Each giant pumpkin costs tens of millions of VND.

VOV

Photos: VietQ.vn

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Hundreds of athletes who love rowing sup and kayaking have flocked to Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, to participate in a competition to conquer Tu San canyon, which is believed to be the deepest canyon in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

About 100 travel agencies in HCM City are taking part in the fourth tourism stimulus programme with nearly 200 discounted products.

Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Despite being located the farthest from the ancient imperial city, Gia Long shrine, which is the resting place of the first emperor of the Nguyen Feudal Dynasty, is the perfect combination of architecture and nature as well as a beautiful picture.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

The dish is an indispensable part of any special meal made from leaves, a tradition of the Mường ethnic group.

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.

Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.

Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.

Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.

Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.

Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Vast terraced rice fields on Ngoc Linh Mountain in Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands are considered a version of the northwestern region.

Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Gia Lai is a mountainous province which boasts a distinctive culture and a cuisine embracing traditions and modernity.

Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Ba Hang Village is well known as an amazing area on Ha Long Bay. It has now become an ideal place for kayaking to discover the natural beauty of Quang Ninh Province.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 