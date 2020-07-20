Unique ornamental stones in Yen Bai

Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai Province, possesses a source of valuable ornamental stones with different unique shapes and beautiful colours, attracting thousands of visitors to the locality.

Suoi Giang ornamental stones have ranked first of their kind in Vietnam thanks to natural veins and colours such as green, pearl, yellow, black and purple.

The ornamental stones have been sold at different prices, ranging from VND1 million to hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong, depending on their size, feng shui and colours.

Ornamental stones are crafted into beautiful products.

Diverse ornamental stones at a shop in Suoi Giang commune.

A product made of gemstones in Suoi Giang

The stone fibers form strange and beautiful shapes like a Persian wool carpet.

Valuable yellow stones

A gemstone bed with eye-catching fibers.

Suoi Giang’s polished ornamental stones combined with wooden products, creating a valuable art product.

A set of ornamental stones shaped into a Trong Mai Islet in Ha Long Bay.

Ornamental and feng shui stones in Suoi Giang commune.

A stone table and chairs at worth tens of millions of Vietnamese dong.

Nhan Dan