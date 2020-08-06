Unmissable tourist attractions in Da Lat resort city

Spectacular scenery, a tranquil valley, magnificent waterfalls, ethnic minority groups and great terrain for mountain climbing can be found in Yen Thinh Commune, Huu Lung District in the northern province of Lang Son.
The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.
The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.
Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code