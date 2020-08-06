Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 08:27:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unmissable tourist attractions in Da Lat resort city

19/10/2020    07:06 GMT+7

Situated on top of Lam Vien plateau in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, the charming resort city of Da Lat is a popular tourist destination among travelers.

Visitors to Da Lat can enjoy cool air all year round, with the city proving to be a popular choice as a holiday destination.
Visitors to Da Lat can enjoy cool air all year round, with the city proving to be a popular choice as a holiday destination.
The city is surrounded by an epic pine tree forest that remains cool throughout the entire year and serves to create a beautiful and peaceful landscape.
The city is surrounded by an epic pine tree forest that remains cool throughout the entire year and serves to create a beautiful and peaceful landscape.
Da Lat is home to many lakes, most notably Xuan Huong lake in the centre, in addition to other sites such as Than Tho Lake, Tuyen Lam Lake, Da Thien Lake, and Chien Thang Lake.
Da Lat is home to many lakes, most notably Xuan Huong lake in the centre, in addition to other sites such as Than Tho Lake, Tuyen Lam Lake, Da Thien Lake, and Chien Thang Lake.
Da Lat is also well known for an abundance of flowers throughout the city.
Da Lat is also well known for an abundance of flowers throughout the city.
Hoa da quy, Tithonia diversifolia, also known as the wild sunflower, can be seen in full bloom during the spring.
Hoa da quy, Tithonia diversifolia, also known as the wild sunflower, can be seen in full bloom during the spring.
The city is home to many beautiful sightseeing spots which have romantic names. Most notably, the Valley of Love is one of the most romantic and scenic venues in Da Lat.
The city is home to many beautiful sightseeing spots which have romantic names. Most notably, the Valley of Love is one of the most romantic and scenic venues in Da Lat.
 
Cam Ly Waterfall proves to be a popular tourist attraction in the city.
Cam Ly Waterfall proves to be a popular tourist attraction in the city.
Da Lat Train Station gives tourists a fascinating insight into how people would have traveled in a bygone era.
Da Lat Train Station gives tourists a fascinating insight into how people would have traveled in a bygone era.
The city features plenty of villas in a French architectural style.
The city features plenty of villas in a French architectural style.
Da Lat Teacher’s Training College is widely recognised by the International Union of Architects (UIA) as one of 1,000 unique pieces of architecture worldwide in the 20th century.
Da Lat Teacher’s Training College is widely recognised by the International Union of Architects (UIA) as one of 1,000 unique pieces of architecture worldwide in the 20th century.
Bao Dai Palace is the location where King Bao Dai’s family both lived and worked in Da Lat.
Bao Dai Palace is the location where King Bao Dai’s family both lived and worked in Da Lat.
Da Lat Cathedral is also one of the leading tourist attractions in the city.
Da Lat Cathedral is also one of the leading tourist attractions in the city.

VOV

Go nuts for donuts in Da Lat

Go nuts for donuts in Da Lat

Banh tieu xoi (Vietnamese donut with sticky rice) is one of the superbly tasty dishes of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, according to Hanoian Le Hoa.

 
 

Other News

.
Reviving a popular destination
Reviving a popular destination
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Twenty-year-old Lo Thi Bich Phuong and her husband Ha Van thuc, 29, opened their homestay in Nhot Village, Mai Chau District in the northern province of Hoa Binh, 140 km southwest of Hà Nội, in 2019.

A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots
A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Bodhi trees growing on the roof and their roots embracing the entire Tan Dong communal house (Tien Giang province) is an image that attracts tourists.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss. 

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
TRAVELicon  18/10/2020 

Statistical works on human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task.

Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Spectacular scenery, a tranquil valley, magnificent waterfalls, ethnic minority groups and great terrain for mountain climbing can be found in Yen Thinh Commune, Huu Lung District in the northern province of Lang Son.

Dray Nur &amp; Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.

The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Green algae season in Tri An lake
Green algae season in Tri An lake
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Located at Ke Ga cape in the central province of Binh Thuan, the lighthouse of the same name is a famous tourist destination.

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places to visit in Cam Ranh
Places to visit in Cam Ranh
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Islands and islets make a difference
Islands and islets make a difference
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 