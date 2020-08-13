Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/08/2020 08:41:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake

14/08/2020    08:27 GMT+7

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
On the night of December 27, 1972 during the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign, an American B-52 bomber was shot down by Vietnamese soldiers and part of it landed where it still remains today in Huu Tiep Lake in Ngoc Ha Ward, Ba Dinh District.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Ms. Doan Thi Hien, a local who was a witness of the plane crash, said Battalion 72 of Regiment 285 of Hai Phong Air Defense shot down the B-52 bomber.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
The B-52 bomber, after being shot down by rockets, crumbled into Huu Tiep Lake.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
The wreckage of the B-52 bomber is viewed as a symbol of victory of the "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the air" in 1972.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Out of the plane wheels grows moss and mold.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Hien recalled: “After things cooled off that night, everyone rushed out from bunkers to the lake. What happened kept us up all night. The part of the engine that fell into the lake caught fire, glowing bright in the entire region.”
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Even though it has been in the lake for 50 years, the fuselage shows no signs of rust. What is special about this B-52 bomber is that it was shot down before it had dropped any bomb. "There were around 47 bombs collected from the wreck. Some sank deep into the ground while others lay on the village roads. Army soldiers were sent to help people clear the mines and it took a week to clean up. "If the bombs had been dropped, I would probably not be here sharing this story now," Ms. Hien said.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
The site of the wreckage is now recognized as a historic site which attracts a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
A few years ago, on the fuselage, unexpectedly sprouted a Barringtonia acutangula.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Despite unfavorable conditions, the tree has grown quite well. The trunk is thriving through the plane rift, possibly thanks to the dampness and moisture the lake offers.
 
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the "Ha Noi - Dien Bien Phu in the air " campaign in 2012, the Hanoi People's Committee restored eight historic monument markers where B-52 bombers were shot down in the city.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Huu Tiep Lake was once stagnant with loads of rubbish and leaves, causing severe pollution. Measures were taken, including deep dredging, and public awareness was raised with frequent reminders to residents living nearby. The situation has improved now, according to Ms. Hien.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Mr. Pham Van Thuan, a local Party official, said that households discharging garbage into the lake will face fines from environmental inspectors. “The residential area also proposed embellishing and upgrading the monument. Specifically, a concrete pedestal construction in the middle of the lake will make it easier for storage and preservation of the wreckage,” he said.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake

Ms. Hien and Mr. Thuan (striped) and others gathered after visits some veteran families in Ngoc Ha Ward on the occasion of the Day of Invalids and Martyrs (July 27).

The United States Air Force dispatched a series of B-52 bombers targeting North Vietnam constantly from 18 to 30 December, 1972 in the strategic bombing campaign LINEBACKER II, known as the “Eleven-Day War” which was officially ordered by US President Nixon on December 17 1972. The Vietnamese people named it the "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the air".

The B-52 plane, dubbed the "Flying Fortress", is famous for carpet bombing and its tremendous destructive power.

The Paris Peace Accords, officially titled the Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam, was signed on January 27, 1973, a few weeks after the end of Linebacker II. The wreckage of the B-52 Flying Fortress in Huu Tiep lake belongs to one from this campaign.

The Vietnamese army and people shot down a total of 34 B-52 bombers, eight of which were located in ​​Hanoi, after 12 days and nights of the "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the air".

 Minh Khue

 
 

Other News

.
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Nha Trang City is quiet after social distancing was applied in Khanh Hoa Province due to a new Covid-19 case.

Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for a recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Many stores along the so-called “Korean Streets” in Ho Chi Minh City have been dealt a severe blow by the new outbreak of the coronavirus, closing down en-masse because of a dearth of customers.

Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
Happiness Road leads to spectacular pass
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Ha Giang, the northernmost province in the country, hosts various historical areas like Lung Cu Flag Pole and Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
Tourist booklet on island districts to be released
TRAVELicon  08/08/2020 

A tourist booklet featuring famous tourist destinations of island districts across Vietnam will be released next week.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 