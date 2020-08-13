Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake

The United States Air Force dispatched a series of B-52 bombers targeting North Vietnam constantly from 18 to 30 December, 1972 in the strategic bombing campaign LINEBACKER II, known as the “Eleven-Day War” which was officially ordered by US President Nixon on December 17 1972. The Vietnamese people named it the "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the air".

The B-52 plane, dubbed the "Flying Fortress", is famous for carpet bombing and its tremendous destructive power.

The Paris Peace Accords, officially titled the Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam, was signed on January 27, 1973, a few weeks after the end of Linebacker II. The wreckage of the B-52 Flying Fortress in Huu Tiep lake belongs to one from this campaign.

The Vietnamese army and people shot down a total of 34 B-52 bombers, eight of which were located in ​​Hanoi, after 12 days and nights of the "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the air".