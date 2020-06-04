Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri

 
 
06/06/2020    09:28 GMT+7

Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri

The place is more than 40km from Dong Ha city and about 104 km from central city of Hue, bordering Cua Tung beach (Photo: VNA)

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri


With a height of 30m above sea level, the place has become one of  the favorite destinations for visitors (Photo: VNA)

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri



The beauty of Treo cape is shown in the tranquility, wildness and the natural scenery that is surrounded by primeval forest and sea (Photo: VNA)

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri



Crystal clear sea water and long white sand beaches make the place a true paradise (Photo: VNA)

 
Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri



Crystal clear sea water and long white sand beaches make the place a true paradise (Photo: VNA)

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri



The place has become a favorite spot to many visitors who come to capture their beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri



Natural reefs in Treo cape  (Photo: VNA)

 
 

