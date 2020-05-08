Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations

 
 
09/05/2020    11:28 GMT+7

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

us magazine ranks vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations hinh 0
Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam (Photo: Shuttlestock)

Two of the most notable destinations to make the list are Vietnam and the Philippines, with both nation’s getting a detailed overview by writer Karen I. Chen.

Chen shares that she had originally planned to travel to both Vietnam and the Philippines in May but her plans were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

In offering readers a glimpse of what travel to the country is like, Chen suggests a range of awesome activities such as sunbathing on the gorgeous tropical beaches which can be found nationwide, sampling packed street food stalls and hidden restaurants, along with eating delicious food alongside strangers.

Recognition of the nation as a leading travel destination comes after the US magazine had last year voted the ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam as the best city for tourists to visit in the world due to its long history of culture, beautiful beaches, unique architecture, and alluring cuisine. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi and HCM City including Ta Hien and Bui Vien have only seen a small number of visitors since they reopened.

Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
VIDEOicon  08/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency
Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.

Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism
Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions
Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Most hotels and resorts in Vietnam would resume operations in May with attractive promotions as the country was entering its post-pandemic recovery, Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said.

Young travelers to lead reopening of Vietnam’s travel sector
Young travelers to lead reopening of Vietnam’s travel sector
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

Young, independent, digitally-driven travelers are expected to lead the return of Chinese tourists to Vietnam when the country’s tourism sector reopens for the remainder of 2020, according to a newly released survey.

Air fares face turbulence when flights slowly restart
Air fares face turbulence when flights slowly restart
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

Prices should initially fall but then spike by more than 50% if airlines have to keep middle seats free.

Story of cay cake in Thai Binh
Story of cay cake in Thai Binh
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

Thai Binh is commonly known for its immense rolling fields, but a tastier treat it is home to is the bánh cáy, or cáy cakes, made of sticky rice, sugar, gấc (gardenia fruit), sesame seeds, carrots, mandarin peel and lard.

Chang Son wooden houses
Chang Son wooden houses
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

Chang Son carpentry village in Hanoi is well known for its wooden houses which are considered the pinnacle of construction for wooden architecture in Vietnam.

Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing
Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

A number of immaculate bays and beaches situated in Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan have reopened after being temporarily closed for over a month as a result of the implementation of the social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19
VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

In a recent talk, directors of two travel firms, one based in Hoi An and the other in Da Nang, complained that their capital has been ‘buried’ in supply chains since the epidemic outbreak.

Proposal to lift distancing rule on plane rejected
Proposal to lift distancing rule on plane rejected
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has turned down a proposal from the Aviation Authority to remove the distancing rule on flights.

Free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu Mountain in May
Free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu Mountain in May
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh has offered free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site.

Tam Coc in harvest season dazzles visitors
Tam Coc in harvest season dazzles visitors
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

Located 120 km from Hanoi, Tam Coc-Bich Dong is part of the Hoa Lu limestone mountain range. For hundreds of years, the place has preserved the primitive beauty that has attracted countless visitors.

Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights
Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.

Traditional delicacy represents wealth of Khmer ethnic minority people
Traditional delicacy represents wealth of Khmer ethnic minority people
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

Ka Tum, in Khmer language means “pomegranate” or "wrapped inside", is a kind of dumpling wrapped by leaves of thốt nốt (Asian palmyra palm) that looks like pomegranate fruit.

More News
. Latest news

