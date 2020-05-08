US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam (Photo: Shuttlestock)

Two of the most notable destinations to make the list are Vietnam and the Philippines, with both nation’s getting a detailed overview by writer Karen I. Chen.

Chen shares that she had originally planned to travel to both Vietnam and the Philippines in May but her plans were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In offering readers a glimpse of what travel to the country is like, Chen suggests a range of awesome activities such as sunbathing on the gorgeous tropical beaches which can be found nationwide, sampling packed street food stalls and hidden restaurants, along with eating delicious food alongside strangers.

Recognition of the nation as a leading travel destination comes after the US magazine had last year voted the ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam as the best city for tourists to visit in the world due to its long history of culture, beautiful beaches, unique architecture, and alluring cuisine. VOV