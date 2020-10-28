Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/10/2020 13:53:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city

29/10/2020    13:49 GMT+7

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

However, once they see the vibrant life of locals there, the village would definitely be a must-visit destination in their bucket list when they come back to the beach city.

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village is like a tranquil oasis amid the bustling beach city of Sam Son in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Young men in Van Chai village come back to the shore after a nighttime fishing trip (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Fishermen often start their fishing trip at midnight and then come back by dawn (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village is busy at dawn as fishermen returning shore with catches and those at home coming to help sort out the fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals pull fishing nets from the boat and sort out catches for selling (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals pull fishing nets from the boat (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village is busy at dawn as fishermen returning shore with catches and those at home coming to help sort out the fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals sort out fish for selling (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Boats return after a night on the sea to catch fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Merchants and fishermen busy trading fresh catches (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city

Locals look for fish from nets (Photo: Vietnam+)

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Boats return after a night on the sea to catch fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
 
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Boats return after a night on the sea to catch fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Boats return after a night on the sea to catch fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals sort out fish for selling (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Fish awaiting merchant to buy (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals look for fish from nets (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals look for fish from nets (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals look for fish from nets (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Locals look for fish from nets (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Boats return after a night on the sea to catch fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Sam Son is a familiar destination for many people. However they still have several hidden charms waiting for tourists to explore, including Van Chai ancient fishing village (Photo: Vietnam+)

VNP

Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son

Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son

It’s a sunny mid-summer’s day at what is probably Vietnam’s largest public beach, Sam Son in Thanh Hoa Province, a drive of three hours or so south from Hanoi along National Highway 1

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

 
 

Other News

.
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Hundreds of athletes who love rowing sup and kayaking have flocked to Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, to participate in a competition to conquer Tu San canyon, which is believed to be the deepest canyon in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

About 100 travel agencies in HCM City are taking part in the fourth tourism stimulus programme with nearly 200 discounted products.

Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Despite being located the farthest from the ancient imperial city, Gia Long shrine, which is the resting place of the first emperor of the Nguyen Feudal Dynasty, is the perfect combination of architecture and nature as well as a beautiful picture.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

The dish is an indispensable part of any special meal made from leaves, a tradition of the Mường ethnic group.

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.

Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.

Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.

Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.

Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.

Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
Yellow season in Kon Tum Province
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Vast terraced rice fields on Ngoc Linh Mountain in Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands are considered a version of the northwestern region.

Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
Gia Lai-style rice noodle soup
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Gia Lai is a mountainous province which boasts a distinctive culture and a cuisine embracing traditions and modernity.

Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
Kayaking in Ba Hang Village: A leisurely way to discover Quang Ninh’s landscape
TRAVELicon  24/10/2020 

Ba Hang Village is well known as an amazing area on Ha Long Bay. It has now become an ideal place for kayaking to discover the natural beauty of Quang Ninh Province.

The persimmon gardens in Da Lat
The persimmon gardens in Da Lat
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

In September-October, persimmon gardens in the suburbs of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) are in the ripe season, attracting young people to visit and take photos. 

Making ‘com’: A way for Tay ethnic people to well spend spare time on rainy days
Making ‘com’: A way for Tay ethnic people to well spend spare time on rainy days
TRAVELicon  23/10/2020 

Every year in the new crop season, Tay ethnic people in the northern mountainous communes of Na Lo, Ta Chai, Na Hoi and Ban Lien in Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, make ‘com’ (young sticky rice flakes) as an offering for their ancestors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 