Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.
However, once they see the vibrant life of locals there, the village would definitely be a must-visit destination in their bucket list when they come back to the beach city.
|Van Chai fishing village is like a tranquil oasis amid the bustling beach city of Sam Son in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Young men in Van Chai village come back to the shore after a nighttime fishing trip (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Fishermen often start their fishing trip at midnight and then come back by dawn (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Van Chai fishing village is busy at dawn as fishermen returning shore with catches and those at home coming to help sort out the fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Locals pull fishing nets from the boat and sort out catches for selling (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Locals sort out fish for selling (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Boats return after a night on the sea to catch fish (Photo: Vietnam+)
Locals look for fish from nets (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Fish awaiting merchant to buy (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Sam Son is a familiar destination for many people. However they still have several hidden charms waiting for tourists to explore, including Van Chai ancient fishing village (Photo: Vietnam+)
