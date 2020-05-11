Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

Aircraft of Vietjet Air (Photo: Vietjet Air)

On the occasion, the airline is offering 3 million promotion tickets with the price from only 18,000 VND (0.77 USD) from May 11-16.

The low-cost airfares apply to all flights across Vietnam from May 12 to December 31.

The promotion tickets are available on all sales channels, including the website www.vietjetair.com or the app Vietjet Air, the hotline 19001886, www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam and official agents of Vietjet.

Vietjet Air currently operates 45 domestic routes and nearly 70 international ones.

It is the first in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

The airline was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. It has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018./.