Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules due to storm Sinlaku

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa central province and Vinh airport in central Nghe An province on August 2

as storm Sinlaku is forecast to land on the coastal region from Ninh Binh to Nghe An that day.

The cancelled flights include 12 flights connecting Thanh Hoa with Buon Ma Thuot, Da Lat, and Ho Chi Minh City, and 15 flights connecting Vinh with Hanoi, Da Lat, and Ho Chi Minh City.



All affected passengers will be arranged to fly on compensated and regular flights of the airline on August 3, after the weather condition is suitable for operation.

.

Vietnam Airlines recommended passengers who have plans to travel to or from Cat Bi airport (Hai Phong), Van Don (Quang Ninh), Noi Bai (Hanoi), Tho Xuan, and Vinh to keep a close watch on weather development, and constantly update on information from the carrier.

For further information, Vietnam Airlines’ passengers can visit the airline’s website www.vietnamairlines.com, its Facebook page www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, and call ticket offices nationwide or customer service 1900 1100./.VNA