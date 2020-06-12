Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened seven new routes on June 12 linking Vinh city in central Nghe An province and the northern port city of Hai Phong with domestic tourist destinations.

The new routes will connect the two cities with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province and the nearby city of Can Tho.

Other flights will link Vinh with the beach city of Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, and Hai Phong with Da Lat and Buon Ma Thuot in the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong and Dak Lak.

Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha said the launch of the new routes is in line with its strategy to develop its domestic network and respond to the national tourism stimulus programme initiated by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

The carrier has added 13 domestic routes to its network in the last two months, raising its total to 52./.VNA