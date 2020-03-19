Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that passengers buying tickets to or from Con Dao via Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are eligible for changing flight dates.

Illustrative image

The support came as relic sites in Con Dao have been shut down due to COVID-19 epidemic.

Between now and April 30, the carrier will handle request for flight date changes.

Accordingly, the policy is applied for those with flights departing from now till May 30 and buying tickets before March 11 via ticket offices, agents, website and mobile app of Vietnam Airlines.

Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines ticket agents, customer care hotline 1900 1100 (calling from Vietnam) or +842438320320 (calling from abroad)./.VNA