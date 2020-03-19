Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change

 
 
20/03/2020    00:22 GMT+7

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that passengers buying tickets to or from Con Dao via Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are eligible for changing flight dates.

Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change hinh anh 1

Illustrative image

The support came as relic sites in Con Dao have been shut down due to COVID-19 epidemic.

Between now and April 30, the carrier will handle request for flight date changes.

 

Accordingly, the policy is applied for those with flights departing from now till May 30 and buying tickets before March 11 via ticket offices, agents, website and mobile app of Vietnam Airlines.

Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines ticket agents, customer care hotline 1900 1100 (calling from Vietnam) or +842438320320 (calling from abroad)./.VNA

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

