07/05/2020 16:36:08 (GMT +7)
Vietnam considers resuming int'l flights with limited frequency

 
 
07/05/2020    15:18 GMT+7

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency

Preference will be given to experts and persons on mission in these flights.

However, these flights must be monitored carefully and regulations of social distancing ought to be carried out.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Vietnam's aviation industry suffers serious revenue loss because of Covid-19 impacts with a year-on-year decrease of 46 percent. It is scheduled that the sector will recover at the end of 2021.

The Ministry also said that from April 1, the number of passengers has accounted for 1-2 percent compared to before the pandemic. Revenue and profit of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam have seen a drop of 24 percent while turnover of the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation has seen a year-on-year decrease of 60 percent.

Aviation is recovering as quickly as it can after the country has relaxed regulations of social distancing. In six days including four-day holidays and two next days, local airlines have transported 230,000 passengers. Averagely, an airline transported 39,000 passengers, equaling to 38 percent of normal days of 2019.

Dinh Viet Thang, director of Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said that local market and international market will recover by the middle of 2021 and the end of 2021 respectively.

Vietnam Airlines to offer incentives for domestic flights

Vietnam Airlines will be running an official summer promotional programme on domestic routes until May 10, with the airline offering one-way tickets to local destinations starting from only VND299,000.

vietnam airlines to offer incentives for domestic flights hinh 0
Vietnam Airlines offers incentives for domestic flights

A representative for the airline stated that the promotion aims to allow passengers to explore both popular and safe destinations during the summer, giving them the chance to experience four-star international services at attractive prices and thereby contributing to stimulating tourism demand once the novel coronavirus is successfully brought under control.

 

The promotion will see passengers able to purchase tickets on air routes such as Hanoi - Da Nang and Hue, along with Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang and Nha Trang, with one-way tickets starting from only VND299,000, equivalent to US$12.6, excluding taxes and fees.

Similar discounts will be applied on routes such as Hanoi - Quy Nhon, Ho Chi Minh City - Hai Phong, Phu Quoc, Thanh Hoa, and Vinh with prices starting from VND399,000, equivalent to US$16.8, while one-way tickets on the Hanoi - Nha Trang and Hanoi - Phu Quoc routes will be sold at a price of VND 499,000, equivalent to US$21, and VND 699,000, equivalent to US$29.5, respectively.

The discount offer is set to be applicable for flights that depart between July 1 and August 30, with customers able to buy tickets through the airline’s website and mobile app.

In line with the conditions of the offer, Vietnam Airlines notes that passengers will not be allowed to refund tickets, change reservations, or change their itinerary once a purchase is made.

The airline also recommends that passengers conduct check-in procedures via the website, mobile app, or at the self-check-in counters, also known as check-in kiosks, which can be found at Noi Bai International Airport , Da Nang International Airport, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

For further information, passengers can visit the website at www.vietnamairlines.com, the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or alternatively contact the Customer Service Call Center at 1900 1100.

CAAV ends social distancing on aircraft

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has allowed airlines to end social distancing on aircraft from midnight today, May 7.

Airlines were earlier asked to ensure the number of passengers on board does not exceed 80% of the aircraft’s seating capacity.

CAAV also allowed airlines to increase flight frequency on routes between Hanoi, HCMC and Danang. 

The removal of these restrictions has helped lower air ticket prices significantly and is expected to boost the aviation sector, which has suffered a strong blow due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanoi-HCMC air tickets from national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost carrier Vietjet on May 7 cost VND689,000 per person, including taxes and charges, and VND99,000 per person, excluding taxes and charges, respectively. VOV/SGT

 
 

.
The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

Most hotels and resorts in Vietnam would resume operations in May with attractive promotions as the country was entering its post-pandemic recovery, Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said.

Young, independent, digitally-driven travelers are expected to lead the return of Chinese tourists to Vietnam when the country’s tourism sector reopens for the remainder of 2020, according to a newly released survey.

Prices should initially fall but then spike by more than 50% if airlines have to keep middle seats free.

Thai Binh is commonly known for its immense rolling fields, but a tastier treat it is home to is the bánh cáy, or cáy cakes, made of sticky rice, sugar, gấc (gardenia fruit), sesame seeds, carrots, mandarin peel and lard.

Chang Son carpentry village in Hanoi is well known for its wooden houses which are considered the pinnacle of construction for wooden architecture in Vietnam.

A number of immaculate bays and beaches situated in Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan have reopened after being temporarily closed for over a month as a result of the implementation of the social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a recent talk, directors of two travel firms, one based in Hoi An and the other in Da Nang, complained that their capital has been ‘buried’ in supply chains since the epidemic outbreak.

The Ministry of Transport has turned down a proposal from the Aviation Authority to remove the distancing rule on flights.

The northern province of Quang Ninh has offered free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site.

Located 120 km from Hanoi, Tam Coc-Bich Dong is part of the Hoa Lu limestone mountain range. For hundreds of years, the place has preserved the primitive beauty that has attracted countless visitors.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.

Ka Tum, in Khmer language means “pomegranate” or "wrapped inside", is a kind of dumpling wrapped by leaves of thốt nốt (Asian palmyra palm) that looks like pomegranate fruit.

Suoi Giang commune in Yen Bai province is 1,400 meters above sea level and as cool all year round as Sa Pa town in the northern mountains or Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands. 

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food. The article was headlined “In Vietnam, eight wonders to taste in Hanoi – a temple of street food”.

When Covid-19 broke out, businesspeople believed that the tourism sector would recover soon, but they now are thinking differently.

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food.

With a number of the country’s most famous tourist spots re-opening following the social distancing order being lifted, here are some suggestions of destinations that visitors should not miss out on during the May Day holiday.

