Vietnam Airlines to reopen international air routes starting from July 1

 
 
12/06/2020    06:50 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to reopen international air routes as of July 1 to several destinations in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and across Southeast Asia.

vietnam airlines to reopen international air routes starting from july 1 hinh 0

Vietnam Airlines is the first domestic airline to unveil plans to resume operating international routes following their temporary suspension as a result of the impact caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first international flights by Vietnam Airlines to return will see major hubs Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City linked with regional destinations such as the RoK, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Singapore, Laos, and Cambodia.

The new flight schedule will see Vietnam Airlines re-operate the Ho Chi Minh City - Seoul route by putting on seven flights per week.

In addition, the Hanoi - Seoul route will also feature seven flights per week, whilst the Ho Chi Minh City - Busan route will be running three flights per week, with the Hanoi – Busan route operating with four flights per week.

 

Moreover, the airline will operate three flights from Ho Chi Minh City and four flights from Hanoi to Hong Kong (China) as of July 1.

Furthermore, the Ho Chi Minh City- Taiwan route is also expected to reopen with three flights running per week, whilst the Hanoi - Taiwan will run four flights per week.

Elsewhere, the Ho Chi Minh City - Bangkok route is scheduled to resume operations from July 9 with a frequency of seven flights per day, while the Hanoi - Bangkok route will reopen from July 2 and see seven flights per day transport passengers between the two capitals.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City - Singapore route is also expected to restart from July 2 with a frequency of seven flights per week. In addition, the Hanoi - Vientiane (Laos), Vientiane - Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Phnom Penh - Ho Chi Minh City routes will all operate from July 2 with a frequency of seven flights per day.

At present, all domestic airlines are working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health to devise plans for international routes to resume in line with the Prime Minister's direction. VOV

 
 

