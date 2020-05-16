Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/05/2020 15:58:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme

 
 
17/05/2020    14:04 GMT+7

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 16 partnered with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a programme to boost domestic travel demand until the end of 2020.

Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme hinh anh 1

A programme to boost domestic travel demand until the end of 2020 is launched by Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Tourism Association on May 16. (Photo: Lao Dong)

The programme calls on all travel and hospitality firms to develop new and distinctive tourism products and provide quality and value-added services at affordable or discounted rates to attract holiday-makers.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, VITA Vice President Vu The Binh said so far, over 150 companies across the country have registered to take part in the programme, showing the determination to recover tourism and help the industry to return to its pre-pandemic level of growth over the last four years.

 

Vietnam Airlines Deputy Director-General Le Hong Ha said after the domestic market, the carrier is developing plans to return to foreign markets and create more attractive tourism products for travellers when the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

As part of the programme, Vietnam Airlines is cooperating with the VITA and six leading tour operators – HanoiTourist, SaigonTourist, Vietrans Tour, Vietravel and Redtour – to offer a holiday package with up to 40 percent discount for groups of six people or more./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

The Museum of Ethnology will open for free on Sunday to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) giving some activities to help visitors understand more about Vietnamese ethnic culture.

Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

In a land amidst the clouds
In a land amidst the clouds
TRAVELicon  16/05/2020 

Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.

HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand
HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Travel firms and tour operators in HCM City are offering a range of domestic tours with attractive discounts to revive demand after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is set to offer visitors free admission on May 17 ahead of celebrations to mark International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Summer flowers in Hanoi
Summer flowers in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Rau bí or pumpkin buds are a popular ingredient in many dishes in Vietnam but the best is rau bí xào tỏi (stir fried with garlic), said Pham Tuan Hai, a former judge on Viet Nam Master Chef.

Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, will put into operation DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine, to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang in the southern province of Khanh Hoa in December.

Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam
Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

A programme calling on Vietnamese citizens to travel to domestic tourism attractions has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of efforts to stimulate domestic tourism as social distancing measures are eased.

Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will reopen to visitors at 8 am on May 14, following the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Banh Khot (mini savory pancake) is a great breakfast dish that visitors must try when staying at Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Hanoi seeks solutions to recover tourism sector after Covid-19
Hanoi seeks solutions to recover tourism sector after Covid-19
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Travel firms and experts believe that the tourism sector will not bounce back after the epidemic, but will recover step by step.

Da Nang plans to open Fantastic Festival 2020 in June
Da Nang plans to open Fantastic Festival 2020 in June
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 – a large-scale event to boost tourism development and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic –will likely open in June in the central city of Da Nang.

Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
VIDEOicon  12/05/2020 

Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery
Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

Tourism authorities in the Mekong Delta are stepping up efforts to attract domestic visitors, with a focus on regaining trust so that they feel safe about going to tourist destinations and lodgings there.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 