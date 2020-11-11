Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 22:14:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to live

11/11/2020    19:37 GMT+7

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the 10 best countries for expats to live in, with Vietnam ranked in 10th place.

The list has been compiled following a survey of more than 22,000 expats worldwide. The nation was able to make the top 10 this year largely due to its strong financial security and positive work-life balance, in addition to its welcoming environment for newcomers. The majority of expats surveyed said they were able to quickly adjust to the local lifestyle, stating that they felt at home within the first few months after arriving.
The list has been compiled following a survey of more than 22,000 expats worldwide. The nation was able to make the top 10 this year largely due to its strong financial security and positive work-life balance, in addition to its welcoming environment for newcomers. The majority of expats surveyed said they were able to quickly adjust to the local lifestyle, stating that they felt at home within the first few months after arriving.
Switzerland tops the list due to the Central European country’s impeccably clean streets and some of the world's best ski slopes. Along with a delicious cuisine and a clean local environment, it's no surprise to see Switzerland claiming the top spot.
Switzerland tops the list due to the Central European country’s impeccably clean streets and some of the world's best ski slopes. Along with a delicious cuisine and a clean local environment, it's no surprise to see Switzerland claiming the top spot.
Singapore has always been a popular destination for expats to live and work, with the island nation even being ranked first for four consecutive years, although it has now dropped down to second place.
Singapore has always been a popular destination for expats to live and work, with the island nation even being ranked first for four consecutive years, although it has now dropped down to second place.
Third place goes to Canada due to its range of stunning beautiful landscapes.
Third place goes to Canada due to its range of stunning beautiful landscapes.
Spain comes in fourth due to the incredible local climate, leisurely work environment, and high mental and physical well-being among citizens. Indeed, expats will certainly enjoy an improved quality of life if they make Spain their new home.
Spain comes in fourth due to the incredible local climate, leisurely work environment, and high mental and physical well-being among citizens. Indeed, expats will certainly enjoy an improved quality of life if they make Spain their new home.
New Zealand comes in fifth place this year, a slight drop from its second-place position last year. Expats here can enjoy the benefits of their laid-back lifestyle, with more free time after work allowing them to experience the adventure capital of the world’s huge variety of activities.
New Zealand comes in fifth place this year, a slight drop from its second-place position last year. Expats here can enjoy the benefits of their laid-back lifestyle, with more free time after work allowing them to experience the adventure capital of the world’s huge variety of activities.
 
Australia comes sixth in the list. Approximately three-quarters of respondents stated that the natural environment and ease of access to nature is better compared to what they can enjoy in their home country, which means expats here tend to enjoy more time outdoors.
Australia comes sixth in the list. Approximately three-quarters of respondents stated that the natural environment and ease of access to nature is better compared to what they can enjoy in their home country, which means expats here tend to enjoy more time outdoors.
Turkey represents one of the world's leading countries for expats who are looking to expand their horizons, both professionally and culturally, according to the rankings.
Turkey represents one of the world's leading countries for expats who are looking to expand their horizons, both professionally and culturally, according to the rankings.
The rankings place Germany in eighth, with survey respondents having an overwhelmingly positive experience of expat life in Germany, especially when it comes to economic indicators such as career prospects and a drastic improvement in terms of work-life balance.
The rankings place Germany in eighth, with survey respondents having an overwhelmingly positive experience of expat life in Germany, especially when it comes to economic indicators such as career prospects and a drastic improvement in terms of work-life balance.
Ninth position goes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where an influx of expats has a lot to do with job opportunities and an increase in wages.
Ninth position goes to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where an influx of expats has a lot to do with job opportunities and an increase in wages.

VOV/Cntraveler.com

 
 

Other News

.
Mountains for pilgrims
Mountains for pilgrims
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province and Cau Mountain in Binh Duong Province are ideal for globetrotters who want to make the most of nature and pray for peace at pagodas at the same time.

World Travel Awards 2020 names Vietnam the winner in various categories
World Travel Awards 2020 names Vietnam the winner in various categories
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has won multiple prizes at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020, being named one of Asia's leading heritage, cultural and culinary destinations.

'Chim gau' cake of Cao Lan people in Tuyen Quang Province
'Chim gau' cake of Cao Lan people in Tuyen Quang Province
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

“Chim gau” (spotted dove) cake is a unique dish of the Cao Lan ethnic group in Tuyen Quang Province.

A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
TRAVELicon  10/11/2020 

The white flower season lasts between November and early December annually.

Khe Kem waterfall: A white silk strip in Pu Mat National Park
Khe Kem waterfall: A white silk strip in Pu Mat National Park
TRAVELicon  10/11/2020 

Located in the core area of the Pu Mat National Park in Con Cuong district, Nghe An province, Khe Kem waterfall has been hailed by scientists as the most primitive waterfall in Vietnam.

Bridges crossing the Han River
Bridges crossing the Han River
TRAVELicon  09/11/2020 

When visiting Da Nang, you will not only enjoy the blue sea, white sand and sunshine of a dynamic coastal city but also can see the famous bridges connecting the two banks of the Han River.

Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart
Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart
TRAVELicon  09/11/2020 

Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilot training tour attracts customers
Pilot training tour attracts customers
TRAVELicon  09/11/2020 

Tourists in HCM City will have the chance to visit the pilot training centre and fly the plane themselves in the cockpit simulator.

Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart
Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Serenity found just a short hop away
Serenity found just a short hop away
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north is the perfect spot for a one-day getaway out of Hà Nội, with various tourist landmarks all within striking distance of the capital city and just waiting to be discovered.

Exploring Cat Cat, a small rustic village in Sa Pa
Exploring Cat Cat, a small rustic village in Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

As one of the most attractive scenic areas in Sapa, the premier trekking base of Vietnam, Cat Cat is a lovely village with peaceful views and distinctive customs and practices of the ethnic H’Mong.

The making of a coastal destination
The making of a coastal destination
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

The Mui Ne Tourism Site in the south-central province of Binh Thuan recently secured recognition from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national tourism site, marking a new era of growth for the destination.

HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners
HCM City ranks among top 10 cheapest cities for foreigners
TRAVELicon  08/11/2020 

Financial news website Business Insider has published an article featuring 10 cities that have the cheapest living costs for expats from the US, with Ho Chi Minh City topping the list, followed by Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Bangkok in Thailand.

Mu Cang Chai among world’s 50 most beautiful places
Mu Cang Chai among world’s 50 most beautiful places
TRAVELicon  07/11/2020 

Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.

Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
TRAVELicon  07/11/2020 

Leaving the noise of the city, Pu Nhi Farm is truly an ideal place for those who love peace and want to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Vietnam International Travel Mart expected to boost national tourism
Vietnam International Travel Mart expected to boost national tourism
TRAVELicon  07/11/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City heads the list of the ten cheapest places for American expats to live abroad, according to the Business Insider’s an article published on November 5.

Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working on a project on building a national brand for cultural tourism.

Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam has been named as Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan
Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan each week after Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 