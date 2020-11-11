Vietnam among leading destinations for expats to live

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the 10 best countries for expats to live in, with Vietnam ranked in 10th place.
VOV/Cntraveler.com
Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released a list of the 10 best countries for expats to live in, with Vietnam ranked in 10th place.
VOV/Cntraveler.com
Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province and Cau Mountain in Binh Duong Province are ideal for globetrotters who want to make the most of nature and pray for peace at pagodas at the same time.
Vietnam has won multiple prizes at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020, being named one of Asia's leading heritage, cultural and culinary destinations.
“Chim gau” (spotted dove) cake is a unique dish of the Cao Lan ethnic group in Tuyen Quang Province.
The white flower season lasts between November and early December annually.
Located in the core area of the Pu Mat National Park in Con Cuong district, Nghe An province, Khe Kem waterfall has been hailed by scientists as the most primitive waterfall in Vietnam.
When visiting Da Nang, you will not only enjoy the blue sea, white sand and sunshine of a dynamic coastal city but also can see the famous bridges connecting the two banks of the Han River.
Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
Tourists in HCM City will have the chance to visit the pilot training centre and fly the plane themselves in the cockpit simulator.
Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north is the perfect spot for a one-day getaway out of Hà Nội, with various tourist landmarks all within striking distance of the capital city and just waiting to be discovered.
As one of the most attractive scenic areas in Sapa, the premier trekking base of Vietnam, Cat Cat is a lovely village with peaceful views and distinctive customs and practices of the ethnic H’Mong.
The Mui Ne Tourism Site in the south-central province of Binh Thuan recently secured recognition from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national tourism site, marking a new era of growth for the destination.
Financial news website Business Insider has published an article featuring 10 cities that have the cheapest living costs for expats from the US, with Ho Chi Minh City topping the list, followed by Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Bangkok in Thailand.
Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.
Leaving the noise of the city, Pu Nhi Farm is truly an ideal place for those who love peace and want to enjoy the beauty of nature.
The Vietnam International Travel Mart will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City heads the list of the ten cheapest places for American expats to live abroad, according to the Business Insider’s an article published on November 5.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working on a project on building a national brand for cultural tourism.
Vietnam has been named as Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.
Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan each week after Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15,
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code