Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 15:55:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries

 
 
27/05/2020    14:41 GMT+7

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries

A customs official conducts immigration procedures for a foreigner at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City. 

Government also revealed a list of border gates and airports that will accept electronic entry.

Eighty countries that will benefit include Austria, Poland, Portugal, UAE, Germany, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, US, Italy, Poland, France, China, Russia and the UK.

Eight airports that will accept e-visas are Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Da Nang, Cat Bi, Can Tho, Phu Quoc and Phu Bai.

Sixteen road border gates listed in the new decision include Mong Cai in Quang Ninh Province, Huu Nghi in Lang Son Province, Lao Cai, Nam Can in Nghe An Province, Cau Treo in Ha Tinh Province, La Lay, Lao Bao in Quang Tri Province and Ha Tien in Kien Giang Province.

Thirteen sea border gates in the list are Hon Gai, Cam Pha in Quang Ninh Province, Hai Phong in Hai Phong City, Nghi Son in Thanh Hoa Province, Vung Ang in Ha Tinh Province, Chan May in Thua Thien-Hue Province, Dung Quat in Quang Ngai Province, HCM City sea border gate, among others.

Vietnam started a two-year e-visa pilot programme for foreigners from 40 countries on February 1, 2017.

The pilot scheme did not require foreigners to be sponsored or invited by organisations or individuals in Vietnam to be applicable for the e-visas, as long as they have valid passports and are citizens of one of the 40 listed countries.

Foreigners are not required to be present at representative agencies of Vietnam in their countries, get interviewed or scan their fingers to apply for e-visas.

They can go directly to the website https://immigration.gov.vn and apply for e-visas themselves.

Applications are processed within three working days. Each applicant will be provided with a digital code, with which they can check the application progress and print their e-visas once they have been issued.  

 

They can also present the codes at border gates and airports for scanning of their e-visas.

The e-visas are valid for 30 days. Each applicant must pay a non-refundable application fee of US$25 via bank transfer.

Visa waiver

Watch our interview with Senior Colonel Dang Tuan Viet from the Immigration Department on the new visa policy

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, foreigners entering the country under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until June 30 free of charge, according to the Immigration Department.

“The policy of automatic extension of stay permit applies to foreigners entering Vietnam under visa waiver programmes, e-visa or tourism visas after March 01, regardless of how long they have been in Vietnam before,”  said Senior Colonel Dang Tuan Viet from the Immigration Department.

“After June 30, if the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic does not improve or the transportation and healthcare policies of other countries do not change, we will continue to propose to extend the policy implementation.

“If they can prove by official documents that they are stuck here due to reasons like sickness, pandemic, visiting relatives or wedding, we will still apply this policy for them,” he told Việt Nam News.

If for other reasons, the Ministry of Public Security has instructed foreign diplomatic missions here to sponsor them to be granted a stay permit extension, he said. VNS

Vietnam's visa policies for foreigners undergo major changes

Vietnam's visa policies for foreigners undergo major changes

Vietnam’s immigration laws will undergo a radical shake-up this summer in an effort to widen the doors for tourists while protecting the country from foreign criminals and illegal workers.

Vietnam suspends visa waiver for 8 European countries over Covid-19 concerns

Vietnam suspends visa waiver for 8 European countries over Covid-19 concerns

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to temporarily suspend a visa-waiver program for citizens from eight European countries due to growing concerns over the spread of Covid-19.  

 
 

Other News

.
Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline
Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to devise ways in which to reopen a number of international routes, with plans set to be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval ahead of June 10.

Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Once the social distancing days due to Covid-19 pandemic ended, the pace of life in Hanoi has gradually stabilised and the streets are vibrant with colour from trees shedding their leaves.

Rose valley in misty Sapa
Rose valley in misty Sapa
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

The rose valley in the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in Sapa town, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind in Vietnam.

Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night
Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Tourist sites in Da Lat City including Dalat Flower Park in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong will be opened at night to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
VIDEOicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnam’s ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the top ten cities of the world by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Unique coconut and bamboo-made house in Hoi An
Unique coconut and bamboo-made house in Hoi An
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

A man from the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An Town has made a house from coconut and bamboo.

Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour
Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Hem Quan indulges gourmands in a space of southern cuisine and culture. Minh Thu gets ready to wrap-and-roll.

Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter
Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

If Vietnam continues to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control, it may be able to admit international tourists by the third quarter.

Travel and airlines: Summer holiday should last longer
Travel and airlines: Summer holiday should last longer
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Summer is the peak season for the tourism industry, so businesses are worried that if summer vacations are shortened as planned, the tourism sector will not be able to recover after Covid-19.

Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture.

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  25/05/2020 

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

Two scenarios for inbound tours for rest of the year
Two scenarios for inbound tours for rest of the year
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

After seeing 33 percent growth rate in January compared with the same period last year, Vietnam’s tourism witnessed sharp decreases in the next months, 22 percent in February and 68 percent in March, because of Covid-19.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
PHOTOSicon  24/05/2020 

News outlet Business Insider of the United States has compiled a list of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals, with Ho Chi Minh City’s Notre-Dame Cathedral earning a place alongside other magnificent buildings globally.

Unexpected adventure in Bach Ma National Park
Unexpected adventure in Bach Ma National Park
TRAVELicon  24/05/2020 

Being big on nature, I always look out for nice treks in the wild whenever I travel. Returning to Hue for the second time, I had a gut feeling about where I would be going, but was still amazed by the natural gems awaiting in Bach Ma National Park.

Peaceful charm of Thac Ba Lake
Peaceful charm of Thac Ba Lake
TRAVELicon  24/05/2020 

There are few better ways to while a day under the scorching sun away than on a scenic boat tour admiring the beauty of Thac Ba Lake.

Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival
Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will open its annual “Pouring Water Season” tourism festival on May 30 as part of the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” programme.

Ca Mau to open sea route to Nam Du Archipelago, Phu Quoc Island
Ca Mau to open sea route to Nam Du Archipelago, Phu Quoc Island
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

Authorities in Ca Mau have been given the green light to open a sea route connecting it with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island district - two popular tourist destinations belonging to nearby Kien Giang province.

Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa
Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

Prestigious travel website Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the top seven coffee shops not to be missed by visitors during a trip to Sapa, an iconic town located in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume
Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume
TRAVELicon  23/05/2020 

Exploration tours at Son Doong, the world's largest cave, located in Quang Binh Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 