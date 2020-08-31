Vietnam considers reopening flights to Japan, RoK

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Transport to examine the possibility of resuming commercial flights to Japan and the Republic of Korea as soon as conditions allow.

For the time being, domestic airlines will bring Vietnamese citizens to work in Japan and the Republic of Korea under signed contracts.

The Ministry of Transport is scheduled to report the plan to the Prime Minister on August 31, according to the PM’s conclusions at a recent meeting with permanent members of the Cabinet.

Vietnam has suspended all commercial flights to overseas destinations since April 1. Recently, a number of foreign airlines have re-operated international flights to Vietnam to only transport goods to and passengers out of the country.

Due to the complicated nature of the COVID-19 outbreak both locally and globally, Vietnam has only received foreign specialists, business executives and highly skilled workers, as well as Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ coordination.

The Ministry of Transport reported to the Government on the organization of international commercial flights in mid-July. Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam would work with aviation authorities of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia to devise a detailed plan.

The Ministry of Transport recommended that each party (Vietnamese and foreign partner) operate one flight per week in the first phase. It is expected that 2,500 to 3,000 visitors from abroad will enter Vietnam each week on these flights, in addition to flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign passengers on entry need to have a valid visa and comply with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control. VOV