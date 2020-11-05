Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand

06/11/2020    13:27 GMT+7

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working on a project on building a national brand for cultural tourism.

Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand hinh anh 1

Bread with meat ball - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Cultural tourism has become increasingly attractive to both domestic and international tourists over recent years and contributed to the tourism sector’s sustainable development.

Vietnam was recently named a Leading Heritage Destination, a Leading Cultural Destination, and a Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

It was the second consecutive year Vietnam was honoured in the three categories, confirming that culture, heritage, and cuisine are key factors bringing international titles to local tourism.

 

The project will be developed by VNAT’s Tourism Market Department based on planning and international experience in national brand building and development, with a focus on the two strongest fields of heritage and cuisine.

Cultural tourism is set to account for 15-20 percent of the 40 billion USD in tourism revenue earned annually by 2030. By 2025 and with a vision to 2030, Vietnam will boast many special, high-quality cultural tourism products that appeal to domestic and international tourists.

The tourism sector will concentrate on promoting the national brand for cultural tourism, supporting the development of heritage and culinary tourism products, and revamping policies encouraging heritage and culinary tourism./.VNA

 
 

