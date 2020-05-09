Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Vietnam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has introduced COVID-19 prevention and control instructions for safe tourism. Tourist service providers, hotels, and restaurants are asked to follow the instructions.

vietnam issues safe tourism instructions hinh 0
(File photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The instructions apply to all tour operators, tourist accommodations, resorts, transportation services, tour guides and staff, and tourists. Tourist service providers are asked to ensure service quality for their clients and keep medical records of anyone who uses their services.

Chau Hong Luat, Director of the Mien Que Tourism Company in Ben Tre province, said, “When our company is allowed to resume operations, we will follow the government’s regulations. We give tourists face masks and hand sanitizer. We pledge to protect the health of tourists and our staff. Health is the top priority.”

Localities have resumed inbound tours while strictly following COVID-19 prevention and control.

 

Nguyen Van Thang, Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, said, “The tourism sector will work with travel companies to gradually reopen tour itineraries. We’ll prepare the necessary conditions and personnel to serve tourists while preventing the COVID-19. We’ll step up advertising to promote inbound tourism.”

Vietnam’s tourism is expected to rebound. If Vietnam can continue to keep the epidemic under control, the tourism sector can recover quickly, beginning with the domestic market. VOV5

VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19

VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19

In a recent talk, directors of two travel firms, one based in Hoi An and the other in Da Nang, complained that their capital has been ‘buried’ in supply chains since the epidemic outbreak.

What is waiting for Vietnam’s tourism after Covid-19?

What is waiting for Vietnam’s tourism after Covid-19?

When Covid-19 broke out, businesspeople believed that the tourism sector would recover soon, but they now are thinking differently.

 
 

.
Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Thua Thien-Hue province has approved a post-Covid-19 tourism stimulation program, offering up to 50% discounts on entrance tickets to visit world heritage sites from now to July 31, 2020, among other tourist incentives.

Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are considering the offer of free tickets to some local tourist sites including Ha Long Bay for all Vietnamese visitors.

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
VIDEOicon  10/05/2020 

Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May
Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May
TRAVELicon  10/05/2020 

A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hong Hai Precinct, Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city.

Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
PHOTOSicon  10/05/2020 

Boi Khe, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Hanoi, is renowned for its exquisite wooden carvings, notably one purportedly depicting the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India.

Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Tra Tu Cave is located in Tam Diep, 16 km from Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province. Comprising two separate caves, Tra Tu is covered with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites, wowing any visitors.

In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.

Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems.

US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi and HCM City including Ta Hien and Bui Vien have only seen a small number of visitors since they reopened.

Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
TRAVELicon  08/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
VIDEOicon  08/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency
Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.

Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism
Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

