Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions

The Vietnam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has introduced COVID-19 prevention and control instructions for safe tourism. Tourist service providers, hotels, and restaurants are asked to follow the instructions.

The instructions apply to all tour operators, tourist accommodations, resorts, transportation services, tour guides and staff, and tourists. Tourist service providers are asked to ensure service quality for their clients and keep medical records of anyone who uses their services.

Chau Hong Luat, Director of the Mien Que Tourism Company in Ben Tre province, said, “When our company is allowed to resume operations, we will follow the government’s regulations. We give tourists face masks and hand sanitizer. We pledge to protect the health of tourists and our staff. Health is the top priority.”

Localities have resumed inbound tours while strictly following COVID-19 prevention and control.

Nguyen Van Thang, Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, said, “The tourism sector will work with travel companies to gradually reopen tour itineraries. We’ll prepare the necessary conditions and personnel to serve tourists while preventing the COVID-19. We’ll step up advertising to promote inbound tourism.”

Vietnam’s tourism is expected to rebound. If Vietnam can continue to keep the epidemic under control, the tourism sector can recover quickly, beginning with the domestic market. VOV5

