Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19

26/09/2020    20:07 GMT+7

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Vietnam ranked 13th among CNTraveller's selection of the top 21 holiday destinations for 2021.
This comes after CNTraveler’s publication in the United States released an article stating that due to Vietnam being one of the first countries to impose a lockdown, it has successfully kept infection rates among the lowest in the world. Despite the easing of measures in May, the borders have remained shut throughout the summer.

“To help offset losses to the US$32 billion tourism industry, the Government launched Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam, with airfares and rates at luxury resorts like the iconic Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi slashed by up to 50% in some cases”, according to the website.

Furthermore, according to CNTraveller in the UK, the country ranked 13th among its selection of the top 21 holiday destinations for 2021.

 

The website also suggested a number of attractive destinations to visit in the nation, including luxurious resorts, the North-South railway, and community-based tourism.

CNTraveller also dubbed Bai San Ho in Phu Yen province as “one of the country’s most biodiverse regions.”

Moreover, CNTraveller also gave details of a train route, the Reunification Express which links Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, among the best 10 train journeys in the world. The list was compiled by British journalist and travel writer Monisha Rajesh based on her book ‘Around the World in 80 Trains: A 45,000-Mile Adventure’.VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan Commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry  following the second COVID-19 wave.

Hoi An reopens tourism services
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

Positive measures against Covid-19 pandemic along with expectations for vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus soon available have attracted attention from those working in the tourism industry. 

Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.

The village with 20 old French-style villas
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam. 

The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Tourism industry needs support
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.

Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.

Exploring Cha Loi cave
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

On top of the world
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.

More News
. Latest news

