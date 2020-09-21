Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Vietnam ranked 13th among CNTraveller's selection of the top 21 holiday destinations for 2021.

This comes after CNTraveler’s publication in the United States released an article stating that due to Vietnam being one of the first countries to impose a lockdown, it has successfully kept infection rates among the lowest in the world. Despite the easing of measures in May, the borders have remained shut throughout the summer.

“To help offset losses to the US$32 billion tourism industry, the Government launched Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam, with airfares and rates at luxury resorts like the iconic Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi slashed by up to 50% in some cases”, according to the website.

Furthermore, according to CNTraveller in the UK, the country ranked 13th among its selection of the top 21 holiday destinations for 2021.

The website also suggested a number of attractive destinations to visit in the nation, including luxurious resorts, the North-South railway, and community-based tourism.

CNTraveller also dubbed Bai San Ho in Phu Yen province as “one of the country’s most biodiverse regions.”

Moreover, CNTraveller also gave details of a train route, the Reunification Express which links Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, among the best 10 train journeys in the world. The list was compiled by British journalist and travel writer Monisha Rajesh based on her book ‘Around the World in 80 Trains: A 45,000-Mile Adventure’.VOV