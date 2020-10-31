Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

(Photo: mapquest.com)

According to the article, cycling culture is extremely strong in Vietnam, and residents are often to be seen on their bikes whether they’re commuting to work or riding around for fun.

From Hanoi along the coast toward Ho Chi Minh City is an amazing route of over 700 miles that takes riders along perfect sandy beaches and beautiful coastlines, it said.

Together with Vietnam, Malaysia is the second Asian country that made it to the MapQuest’s list. The country’s Langkawi archipelago is hailed for encompassing over a hundred islands and being an amazing area that’s popular for cycling around waterfalls and pristine beaches.

Other locations in the list included Mundaring (Western Australia), Luchon (France), Jotunheimen (Norway), Portland (Oregon, US), and Flagstaff (Arizona, US).

MapQuest was launched in 1996 as a commercial web mapping service and it has become popular among travel lovers around the world. Not only providing mapping information, it also helps users automatically find directions and locate nearby points of interest, including airports, hotels, restaurants, banks and ATMs. NDO

