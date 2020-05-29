Vietnam safe for travel: WeSwap

Vietnam is among the first countries likely to restart international tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WeSwap, the UK’s largest travel money provider.

Ha Long Bay, one of the most favourite tourism destinations in Vietnam.

Vietnam is one of the countries that has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and lowest death rates (zero deaths) caused by COVID-19 in the world, despite being just next door to China.

With a population of 94 million, Vietnam has gone 43 days without any COVID-19 cases caused by community transmission, as of Thursday May 29. The national COVID-19 count stands at 327. Of these, only 49 are active cases, and 278 have recovered after treatment.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is preparing plans to welcome visitors from countries and territories in anticipation of recovery and disease control in key markets like Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

Besides Vietnam, WeSwap also included Fiji, Sri Lanka and Seychelles in the list of economies that could reopen their travel industry before others. VNS