Vietnam safe for travel: WeSwap

 
 
29/05/2020    13:19 GMT+7

Vietnam is among the first countries likely to restart international tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WeSwap, the UK’s largest travel money provider.

Ha Long Bay, one of the most favourite tourism destinations in Vietnam.  

Vietnam is one of the countries that has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and lowest death rates (zero deaths) caused by COVID-19 in the world, despite being just next door to China.

With a population of 94 million, Vietnam has gone 43 days without any COVID-19 cases caused by community transmission, as of Thursday May 29. The national COVID-19 count stands at 327. Of these, only 49 are active cases, and 278 have recovered after treatment.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is preparing plans to welcome visitors from countries and territories in anticipation of recovery and disease control in key markets like Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

 

Besides Vietnam, WeSwap also included Fiji, Sri Lanka and Seychelles in the list of economies that could reopen their travel industry before others.  VNS

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Airlines called for the return of international flights at a symposium on tourism on Thursday.  

 
 

PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Visitors to Da Lat can capture a different Central Highlands city by having an overnight experience at a camp and hunting clouds when admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Many tour operators and international travel websites seem to have a misunderstanding that the just-issued Resolution 79/NQ-CP on e-visas for 80 countries and territories will lead to the reopening of international travel from early July.

TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Tom chua (fermented sour shrimp) is a specialty of Vietnam and can be found in several provinces and cities, but the most delicious dish comes from the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan’s Ba Be Lake, according to chef Pham Tuan Hai.

TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reached agreement at a meeting on May 28 that the country should not open door to all foreign tourists at this time, as risks of transmission from outside remain.

TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities.

PHOTOSicon  28/05/2020 

Phu Quoc, Nam Du, and Cat Ba have all been named among the country’s top 10 most beautiful islands by travel website The Culture Trip of the UK.

PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

It is normal for landscape photos taken from high above to leave a positive impression on viewers, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some amazing photos snapped across Vietnam by international photographers:

FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to devise ways in which to reopen a number of international routes, with plans set to be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval ahead of June 10.

PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Once the social distancing days due to Covid-19 pandemic ended, the pace of life in Hanoi has gradually stabilised and the streets are vibrant with colour from trees shedding their leaves.

PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

The rose valley in the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in Sapa town, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind in Vietnam.

TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Tourist sites in Da Lat City including Dalat Flower Park in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong will be opened at night to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIDEOicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnam’s ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the top ten cities of the world by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.

TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

A man from the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An Town has made a house from coconut and bamboo.

TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Hem Quan indulges gourmands in a space of southern cuisine and culture. Minh Thu gets ready to wrap-and-roll.

TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

If Vietnam continues to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control, it may be able to admit international tourists by the third quarter.

TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Summer is the peak season for the tourism industry, so businesses are worried that if summer vacations are shortened as planned, the tourism sector will not be able to recover after Covid-19.

TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture.

