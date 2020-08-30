Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists

Vietnam served nearly 3.8 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year, a decrease of nearly 67% compared to the same period last year.

The information was officially announced by the General Statistics Office on August 29.

Under the report, the number of international tourists to Vietnam reached 163,000 in August, up nearly 17% over the previous month but down nearly 99% over the same period in 2019.

The cause of the decline was Vietnam’s implementation of measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of international tourism.

The visitors from Asia, which account for over 73% of internationals, saw a year-on-year decline of nearly 70% in the first eight months of this year. However, visitors from Cambodia increased by nearly 71%.

Arrivals from Europe were estimated to have decreased by nearly 55% compared to the same period last year, while tourists from America dropped by over 65%.

On August 25, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) attended the virtual Destination Mekong Summit themed “Balanced Tourism Recovery for a Better Future”. Many important issues were discussed at the summit, including the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic as well as the forecast for the situation and measures needed in the near future.

Nhan Dan