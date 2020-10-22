Vietnam yet to welcome return of foreign holidaymakers

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to keep the nation’s borders closed to foreign visitors due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic taking place both regionally and globally.

Foreign travellers are seen wearing face masks walking along Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi capital when the epidemic broke out in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA).

During a recent COVID-19 response meeting, PM Phuc requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Transport devise clear, unified, and favourable procedures regarding the reopening of international commercial routes. These plans should then be reported to Deputy Prime Ministers Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam for consideration and decision.

Vietnam has gradually resumed international commercial flights to six countries and territories as of September 15, following the containment of COVID-19 in these destinations.

However, problems regarding quarantine fees were detected following the launch of a number of pilot flights, forcing authorities subsequently to temporarily suspend these journeys. As such they are awaiting a unified quarantine fee mechanism formulated by relevant ministries and agencies.

At present, the country is receiving foreign experts, business executives, and highly-skilled workers to come and work on investment projects domestically. It has closed borders to foreign travelers since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in March and it remains unknown when foreign holidaymakers will be welcomed back. VOV