Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes

 
 
20/03/2020    15:17 GMT+7

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 19 announced that it will stop flights between Vietnam and ASEAN countries of Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, starting from March 21.

The carrier’s services between Vietnam and the UK and Japan will be suspended as from March 23. Meanwhile, its flights departing from Vietnam bound for Germany and Australia will be halted from March 24, and those departing from those two countries for Vietnam will be halted from the next day.

Jetstar Pacific also announced the suspension of its international flights until April 30.

Similarly, budget airline Vietjet Air will suspend its flights from/to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Indonesia starting from March 20. The suspension is projected to last until the end of April, but will depend on COVID-19 situation.

However, Vietjet Air has yet to make decision on its routes between Vietnam and Taiwan, Japan and India.

 

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways said the air route connecting Hanoi and Prague of the Czech Republic, which was initially planned to be launched on March 29, will be delayed to April 26 due to impact of the COVID-19. The airline’s international flights have been suspended.

Representatives of the airlines said passengers of the affected flights during the COVID-19 outbreak would be able to change their departure date and destinations to later dates free of charge when the outbreak is under control.

Earlier, Vietnamese airlines had suspended flights from/to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, France, Russia and Malaysia in the face of the COVID-19.

Starting from March 19, passengers with travel history to epidemic-hit areas arriving in Noi Bai International Airport will be sent straight to concentrated quarantine facilities and have their samples taken there, in a bid to reduce overloading at the airport./. VNA/VNN

Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan

Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.

Strict new rules on Vietnam Airlines flights from Europe

Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will continue operating passenger flights from Europe to Vietnam from March 15, the flag carrier announced on Saturday evening.  

 
 

.
Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Vietnam Airlines: passengers to/from Con Dao eligible for flight date change
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that passengers buying tickets to or from Con Dao via Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho are eligible for changing flight dates.

Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage
TRAVELicon  20/03/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

From March 17, Oxalis Adventure, the only tour company licensed to bring tourists to Son Doong as the largest cave on the planet, will cancel tours until the end of May.

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan
TRAVELicon  19/03/2020 

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Several provinces and cities across the country have temporarily closed tourist sites to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

COVID-19: Vietnam refuses Russian flights following change of regulations
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Four flights traveling from Russia to Vietnam were forced to take U-turns on the evening of March 17 after a change in Vietnamese regulations to temporarily suspend the process of issuing visas for foreign arrivals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cham towers in Binh Dinh province
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Binh Dinh, a coastal province in central Vietnam, is a land of martial arts plus majestic sea and mountain landscapes.

Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year round
TRAVELicon  17/03/2020 

Lang Son, 180 kilometers from Hanoi, has huge tourism potential: historical relics, scenic spots, temples, and pagodas. 

Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive
TRAVELicon  17/03/2020 

Many tourist destinations have temporarily stopped receiving guests, and visitors from many countries in Europe no longer enjoy visa waivers.

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread
TRAVELicon  16/03/2020 

All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots
VIDEOicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

Vietnamese advised not to travel to Singapore following new entry regulations
TRAVELicon  16/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Singapore if not really necessary, after the country issued new regulations on entry procedures amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.

Hotels consider closure as occupancy rate plummets amid Covid-19
TRAVELicon  15/03/2020 

Hotels across the nation, including in HCM City and Hanoi, are cutting back staff, or facing closure or bankruptcy as revenue and bookings have plummeted.

Strict new rules on Vietnam Airlines flights from Europe
TRAVELicon  15/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will continue operating passenger flights from Europe to Vietnam from March 15, the flag carrier announced on Saturday evening.

