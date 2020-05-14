Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles.

As the first industry to plunge due to Covid19, tourism is expected to be the first industry to rebound in the pandemic aftermath. Vietnamese travel businesses have presented enticing tour packages to domestic destinations this traveling season.

With no end of the pandemic insight in the next three months and world tourism activities are being paralyzed, traveling inside the country is seen as a way-out to save airlines and travel businesses.  

And catering to the leisure need of Vietnamese travelers is the competition of around 2,700 tour operators serving inbound and outbound tourism. A series of offerings at reasonable price have been released to lure domestic tourists after the social distancing period ends and air transport has been normalized. 

According to VietSense Travel’s CEO Nguyen Van Tai, tour operators are able to offer products at discounted prices thanks to promotion programs launched by airlines and hotels who sacrifice profits to build customer base. 

However, tourism rebound is predicted to be tough as the summer vacation would be very short due to the long school and work break to curb Covid 19 pandemic. 

Diverse options are there for domestic tourists to travel at reasonable costs, according to local insiders. In the new normal context, local people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles. 

The Vietnam Tourism Association plans to organize the launching ceremony of tourism stimulus program in all three regions across the country in mid-May. There will be two options of tour prices. The first one is 20 - 30% cheaper than regular tours but the service quality remains unchanged. The second is to keep the price but increase the premium service for guests.

The country sticks to the goals of developing the economy, preventing the disease and restoring socio-economic activities in the new normalcy.

Vietnam is considering resuming of inbound tourism, targeting source markets that have managed to control the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting with the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on May 15.

Prime Minister Phuc stressed that Vietnam has succeeded in putting the pandemic under control and spoke highly of the efforts by the health sector at all levels to prevent and contain Covid-19, ensuring no infections in the community over the past 29 days. 

Tourism has become a driving force of the Vietnamese economy. Last year, the country received a record of 18 million foreign visitors, an increase of 16% against 2018 and expected to see 20.5 million coming this year. However, this ambitious plan has been thwarted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam welcomed only 3.7 million foreign tourists in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 37.8%, according to the General Statistics Office. Around 26,200 international visitors arrived in Vietnam in April, down 94.2% against March and 98.2% year-on-year. 

The decline in arrivals is attributable to travel restrictions and fears over novel coronavirus infection around the globle.

 

Dramatic drops were seen in major markets such as China, South Korea, Japan, Europe and the US.

The tourism industry is in a dire situation due to the government’s strong measures to cope with the pandemic such as suspending visa exemption and issuance, banning all foreign arrivals from March 23, tracking down all entrants from March 8, closing all catering services in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from March 28, and stopping international flights and limiting public transport.

At a press conference on May 14, Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the country could gradually open doors to foreign entrants on dependence of the pandemic evolution.

Currently, many travel businesses have participated in promotional programs to attract local travelers, while the international market is at a standstill due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Local people and foreigners aged 18 years or older are invited to take part in a video-making contest to inspire people to travel around the country.

The competition was launched on May 15 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in partnership with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club, and Mr.Linh’s Adventures.

It is also in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism industry on July 9, said VNAT Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu, adding that after six decades Vietnam is now renowned globally for its natural beauty and distinctive culture.

Organisers expect the contest will help inspire a love of and desire for exploring Vietnam among travellers.

Each contestant can submit a maximum of five video clips, no shorter than 30 seconds nor longer than two minutes, which depict Vietnam’s beautiful destinations, people, and culture and tell interesting stories about travelling around the country.

Entries will be accepted until June 15 and winners announced on VNAT’s official website – www.vietnamtourism.gov.vn – in mid-July./.Hanoitimes/VNA

Nhat Minh-Cong Tho

Tourism was the first industry hit by Covid-19 and will be the first to recover after the pandemic ends, experts say.

Travel firms and experts believe that the tourism sector will not bounce back after the epidemic, but will recover step by step.

 
 

Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 16 partnered with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a programme to boost domestic travel demand until the end of 2020.

The Museum of Ethnology will open for free on Sunday to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) giving some activities to help visitors understand more about Vietnamese ethnic culture.

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.

Travel firms and tour operators in HCM City are offering a range of domestic tours with attractive discounts to revive demand after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is set to offer visitors free admission on May 17 ahead of celebrations to mark International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rau bí or pumpkin buds are a popular ingredient in many dishes in Vietnam but the best is rau bí xào tỏi (stir fried with garlic), said Pham Tuan Hai, a former judge on Viet Nam Master Chef.

US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, will put into operation DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine, to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang in the southern province of Khanh Hoa in December.

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

A programme calling on Vietnamese citizens to travel to domestic tourism attractions has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of efforts to stimulate domestic tourism as social distancing measures are eased.

The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will reopen to visitors at 8 am on May 14, following the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Banh Khot (mini savory pancake) is a great breakfast dish that visitors must try when staying at Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Travel firms and experts believe that the tourism sector will not bounce back after the epidemic, but will recover step by step.

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 – a large-scale event to boost tourism development and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic –will likely open in June in the central city of Da Nang.

