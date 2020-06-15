Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/06/2020 08:28:23 (GMT +7)
Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa

 
 
16/06/2020    08:25 GMT+7

A hill of mã tiên thảo flowers is a popular tourist draw at Muong Hoa Cable Station of Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa Town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

The violet flowers bloom over a total area of 75,000sq.m.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
The flower hill is a magnet these days. — VNA/VNS Photos Quoc Khanh

The cable system built by Sun Group brings tourists to Fansipan Peak, the highest mountain in Indochina at 3,143m above sea level.

Sun World Fansipan Legend, located in the southwest of Sa Pa Town, is a tourism service complex.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa

Violet colour runs through the immense atmosphere.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
The plant is both beautiful and useful.
 

Besides the beautiful flowers, the plant, called verbena in English, has been used as a valuable herb used as a painkiller and bacteria killer. It can help stop bleeding and stimulate milk production in animals in the baby feeding period. It was recently discovered to limit the development of malaria parasites.

It blooms between spring and autumn.  VNS

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa

People like to take photos with the flowers.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
The flowers bring a romantic atmosphere to the whole hill. 
