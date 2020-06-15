Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa

A hill of mã tiên thảo flowers is a popular tourist draw at Muong Hoa Cable Station of Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa Town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

The violet flowers bloom over a total area of 75,000sq.m.

The flower hill is a magnet these days. — VNA/VNS Photos Quoc Khanh

The cable system built by Sun Group brings tourists to Fansipan Peak, the highest mountain in Indochina at 3,143m above sea level.

Sun World Fansipan Legend, located in the southwest of Sa Pa Town, is a tourism service complex.

Violet colour runs through the immense atmosphere. The plant is both beautiful and useful.

Besides the beautiful flowers, the plant, called verbena in English, has been used as a valuable herb used as a painkiller and bacteria killer. It can help stop bleeding and stimulate milk production in animals in the baby feeding period. It was recently discovered to limit the development of malaria parasites.

It blooms between spring and autumn. VNS

People like to take photos with the flowers. The flowers bring a romantic atmosphere to the whole hill.

Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.