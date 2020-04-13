Visit An Giang Province in rainy season

With mighty mangrove forests, unique floating markets and cultural destinations, An Giang Province is a beautiful place to visit during the rainy season, which will come next month.

The delicious food sold in the floating market attracts both tourists and locals. VNA/VNS Photo

Tra Su mangrove forest is a typical mangrove forest of the Mekong Delta. The forest is located in Tinh Bien District, just 10 kilometres from the Cambodian border.

The forest has 140 plant species, though most of the area is covered by melaleuca trees.

Visitors should take a boat tour around the mangrove forests to fully appreciate the marvelous landscape.

An entrance ticket to the forest costs VND75,000 (US$3.21), which includes the boat fee.

Long Xuyen floating market is situated near the Hau River in the centre of Long Xuyen City. The market was established several decades ago.

Nowadays, transportation in the city has been upgraded, but the market preserves its old trading traditions. The market opens at around 5 am.

Tourists can see the one-of-a-kind trading method of the Mekong Delta: vendors selling goods from boat to boat with agile and decisive movements. – VNS

