Visit the highest mountain in the southeastern region

04/08/2020    20:36 GMT+7

Tay Ninh Province is one of the best places in southern Vietnam for a day trip pilgrimage from HCM City and neighboring provinces. 

Visit the highest mountain in the southeastern region
Ba Den Mountain attracts millions of domestic and foreign tourists every year. VNA/VNS Photo

One of the most popular pilgrimage places in Tay Ninh is Ba Den Mountain with the 300-year-old Ba Pagoda complex. Ba Den Mountain is the highest mountain in the country's southeastern region.

About 986 metres above sea level, the mountain is famous for natural landscapes as well as sacred pagodas and temples.

The place is considered one of the most sacred in the south and attracts pilgrims from all over the country and around the world. The major deity on the mountain is Linh Son Thanh Mau, and millions come to seek her blessings every year.

 

To reach the pagoda, visitors can take a cable car for 10 minutes at the base of the mountain to see a panoramic view of the surrounding areas at the pagoda.  VNS

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera

Local photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan has been able to snap the true charm of the southern province of Tay Ninh through its array of beautiful tourist sites such as Ba Den mountain, Dau Tieng lake, and rubber tree forest.

 
 

