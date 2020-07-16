VN Transport Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

It suggested flights to priority areas, including Guangzhou (China), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) be repopened, with one flight per week for each.

In line with these plans, each week will see between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers enter the country.

The Ministry of Transport, therefore, has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to work with partners to discuss conditions for the transport of passengers between the two sides.

The first flight is expected to take off in early August.

According to the ministry, all international airports in Vietnam have returned to normal operations.

Foreign airlines such as Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines resumed international routes from and to Vietnam in June. Meanwhile, Emirates, Qatar Airways, China Airlines, Eva Airways, Asiana Airlines, and Korean Air resumed flights from and to Vietnam this month.

All Nippon Airways to resume Tokyo-HCM City route in August

All Nippon Airways Co. said on July 14 it will resume some international routes next month, including one connecting Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh City.

It will also resume flights linking Tokyo’s Haneda airport to Taipei, Washington, and Paris in August 2020.

ANA said, however, that roughly 90 percent of its international services will remain suspended, the same level for this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. VNA/VNN

