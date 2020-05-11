Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh’s tourism promotion drive

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh province will host a gala night on May 16 to kick off a variety of cultural activities promoting local tourism.

A tourist enjoys the sunset on Ha Long Bay, a famous destination in Quang Ninh province

The event will take place at the FLC Ha Long International Convention Centre.

The main event in Ha Long city is accompanied by a cultural and culinary week in Mong Cai, Co To, and Uong Bi district. A number of tourism promotion initiatives will be put in place, including free admission to Ha Long Bay in May and a ‘buy one get one free ticket’ campaign in June and July, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

A week-long fair will begin in Quang Ninh province on May 15 featuring Vietnam’s specialties and trade promotion sessions.

Quang Ninh expects to welcome up to 4.9 million visitors in 2020.

Quang Ninh is endowed with natural advantages for sea and island tourism. It has a coastline of more than 250 kilometres and more than 2,000 islands and islets which account for two-thirds of the total number in Vietnam.

It is home to popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long, Ha Long Bay National Park and some islands./.VNA