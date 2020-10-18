Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Weirdest Vietnamese places through the eyes of a foreigner

22/10/2020    19:10 GMT+7

The Culture Trip, a prestigious travel website, has published a list of the nation's strangest locations which amaze foreigners.

Thuy Tien water park. The former water park located at Thuy Tien lake is one of the weirdest locations in the world, let alone Vietnam. The park had originally been built as a getaway for families from nearby Hue, but when the park faced difficulties, the owners eventually abandoned the project.
Thuy Tien water park. The former water park located at Thuy Tien lake is one of the weirdest locations in the world, let alone Vietnam. The park had originally been built as a getaway for families from nearby Hue, but when the park faced difficulties, the owners eventually abandoned the project.
Crazy House in Da Lat partially features innovative architecture whilst also providing a psychedelic experience for visitors. Home to tight stairways and steep drops, visitors should keep a clear mind throughout their visit for their own safety.
Crazy House in Da Lat partially features innovative architecture whilst also providing a psychedelic experience for visitors. Home to tight stairways and steep drops, visitors should keep a clear mind throughout their visit for their own safety.
Hell Cave is situated within the marble mountains between Da Nang and Hoi An. The area is a popular attraction because of the unique cave formations and the pagodas carved within them, although Hell Cave stands out among them.
Hell Cave is situated within the marble mountains between Da Nang and Hoi An. The area is a popular attraction because of the unique cave formations and the pagodas carved within them, although Hell Cave stands out among them.
Suoi Tien Cultural Theme Park allows guests to feed meat to 1,500 live crocodiles.
Suoi Tien Cultural Theme Park allows guests to feed meat to 1,500 live crocodiles.
 
Snake Village can be found in Le Mat village near Hanoi. Visitors to the site are able to sample strange delicacies such as stir-fried snake, washed down with a shot of snake liquor. However, these unusual dishes are nothing compared to swallowing a still-beating snake heart.
Snake Village can be found in Le Mat village near Hanoi. Visitors to the site are able to sample strange delicacies such as stir-fried snake, washed down with a shot of snake liquor. However, these unusual dishes are nothing compared to swallowing a still-beating snake heart.
Climbing to the summit of Lang Biang mountain near Da Lat proves to be quite an enjoyable experience and is a pleasant way to spend an afternoon. The strange thing about visiting the peak is viewing the car park below where some enterprising locals have painted their horses to appear like zebras.
Climbing to the summit of Lang Biang mountain near Da Lat proves to be quite an enjoyable experience and is a pleasant way to spend an afternoon. The strange thing about visiting the peak is viewing the car park below where some enterprising locals have painted their horses to appear like zebras.
The wax statue museum in Ba Na Hills offers guests the chance to see celebrities such as John Travolta and Barack Obama.
The wax statue museum in Ba Na Hills offers guests the chance to see celebrities such as John Travolta and Barack Obama.

VOV/The Culture Trip

 
 

.
