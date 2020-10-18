Weirdest Vietnamese places through the eyes of a foreigner

The Culture Trip, a prestigious travel website, has published a list of the nation’s strangest locations which amaze foreigners.
VOV/The Culture Trip
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to keep the nation’s borders closed to foreign visitors due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic taking place both regionally and globally.
Hanoi’s double-decker bus service has been reopened today, October 17, after a long suspension due to Covid-19.
Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.
It is often said that Hue is very quiet and sad in winter, especially when rain pours from day to day. However, the announcement of “Let’s eat Nam Pho 'banh canh' (thick noodle soup)” may dispel the sullen feeling and the cold.
Hoa Binh Province is endowed with diverse terrain, with hills, rivers and lakes dotted across the landscape. There is no shortage of delicious food that once tried is hard to forget,
Ha Giang impresses visitors not only with the majestic scenery of the mountains and terraced fields but also with the unique features of its rural markets.
Lebadang Memory Space is the first museum of contemporary art in ancient Hue city.
Fried shrimp wonton is among the dishes visitors should not miss in the ancient town of Hoi An. Wonton is made with rice flour and filled with ingredients such as shrimp, pork, egg, and spices.
Besides famous tourist attractions, the following three schools attract tourists in the former royal capital city of Hue.
With a number of amazing destinations, charming Buon Ma Thuot city (Dak Lak province) is increasingly becoming a favorite tourist site.
Besides orchards and floating markets, the Southwestern region of Vietnam also attracts visitors with its many ancient and sacred Buddhist temples.
Na Hang Lake in the northern province of Tuyen Quang has been dubbed “Inland Ha Long Bay” in the mountainous region and has become popular among domestic travellers.
Cua Ong Temple in Cam Pha City, Quang Ninh Province is closely linked to the tradition and religious culture of local people. The temple festival is the biggest of its kind in Cam Pha, attracting crowds of visitors.
If you can only visit the ancient city of Hoi An (Quang Nam) for a day, you should not miss the exciting activities below.
The Central Highlands' Buon Me Thuot City, also known as the capital of coffee in Vietnam, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$3.
Paddies in Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai is entering rice harvesting season, making it an attractive destination for visitors.
Considered as a paradise in the heart of Ha Long Bay, Soi Sim Island is famous for its pristine and poetic beauty with unique natural values.
Situated on top of Lam Vien plateau in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, the charming resort city of Da Lat is a popular tourist destination among travelers.
Twenty-year-old Lo Thi Bich Phuong and her husband Ha Van thuc, 29, opened their homestay in Nhot Village, Mai Chau District in the northern province of Hoa Binh, 140 km southwest of Hà Nội, in 2019.
Bodhi trees growing on the roof and their roots embracing the entire Tan Dong communal house (Tien Giang province) is an image that attracts tourists.
