Where to visit in Buon Ma Thuot?

Wind farm: With a poetic look like the West, the wind farm of the Dlieyang wind power plant has become a popular tourist site in Dak Lak. Driving through the burnt grass on both sides of the road, tourists can see the giant wind fans on the blue sky. There is no sea view like the wind farm in Bac Lieu province, but the wind farm of Dak Lak has its own characteristics of the Central Highlands. Photo: Nam Nguyen. Hong Kong Alley: This Hong Kong style tourist site that opened in early 2020 in Buon Ma Thuot city has become a new destination attracting young people to the mountain town. This prominent place recreates Hong Kong of the 60s and 70s with pubs, cafes, snacks ... decorated with neon signs with unique colors. Photo: Hemhongkong.