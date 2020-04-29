Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/10/2020 14:45:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Where to visit in Buon Ma Thuot?

20/10/2020    14:36 GMT+7

With a number of amazing destinations, charming Buon Ma Thuot city (Dak Lak province) is increasingly becoming a favorite tourist site.

diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 1

Wind farm: With a poetic look like the West, the wind farm of the Dlieyang wind power plant has become a popular tourist site in Dak Lak. Driving through the burnt grass on both sides of the road, tourists can see the giant wind fans on the blue sky. There is no sea view like the wind farm in Bac Lieu province, but the wind farm of Dak Lak has its own characteristics of the Central Highlands. Photo: Nam Nguyen.

diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 2

Hong Kong Alley: This Hong Kong style tourist site that opened in early 2020 in Buon Ma Thuot city has become a new destination attracting young people to the mountain town. This prominent place recreates Hong Kong of the 60s and 70s with pubs, cafes, snacks ... decorated with neon signs with unique colors. Photo: Hemhongkong.



diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 3

Sac Tu Khai Doan Pagoda: Located in the heart of Buon Ma Thuot city, the peaceful temple was built in 1951. Sac Tu Khai Doan is the first and largest Buddhist temple in Dak Lak province. The architecture, which is ancient, solemn, brilliant and sophisticated, of the temple becomes a background to take photos. Photo: Tl.yenanh.

diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 4

Dray Sap, Dray Nur waterfalls: The cluster of three falls, Dray Sap (husband), Dray Nur (wife) and Gia Long, is 25 km from Buon Ma Thuot city center. The waterfalls have a wild and majestic beauty mixed with a little mystery, which are an invaluable gift of nature. Photo: Tieutieuma.

diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 5

Coffee World Museum: Inspired by the familiar space of the Central Highlands region, the museum has a stylized long-house shape bearing the architecture of Buon Me Thuot. With a beautiful appearance, the museum also has nice check-in corners. Photo: Cloud.dokhanhvan.

diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 6

Chu Yang Sin National Park: If you love to explore and love nature, Chu Yang Sin National Park will be an indispensable destination in your journey to the Central Highlands. With romantic and wild landscape of temperate and subtropical forests and impressive waterfalls, Chu Yang Sin offers many interesting travel experiences. Photo: _n.t.k.a_.

 
diem den dep o Buon Ma Thuot anh 7

Homestay Lee's House: Dubbed the Little Bali of Buon Me Thuot, this luxurious homestay is an emerging destination for tourists coming to Buon Ma Thuot. Lee's House not only has a natural garden, but also an open-air swimming pool that embraces the mountain and forest view. In addition, there are white hammocks, cactus gardens, vintage cars ... Photo: Ngthuynga_.

Linh Ha

Photo: Zing

Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau

Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.

 
 

Other News

.
Exploring an inland Ha Long Bay in Tuyen Quang
Exploring an inland Ha Long Bay in Tuyen Quang
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Na Hang Lake in the northern province of Tuyen Quang has been dubbed “Inland Ha Long Bay” in the mountainous region and has become popular among domestic travellers.

Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
Cua Ong Temple in Quang Ninh
PHOTOSicon  19/10/2020 

Cua Ong Temple in Cam Pha City, Quang Ninh Province is closely linked to the tradition and religious culture of local people. The temple festival is the biggest of its kind in Cam Pha, attracting crowds of visitors.

Things to do in Hoi An in 24 hours
Things to do in Hoi An in 24 hours
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

If you can only visit the ancient city of Hoi An (Quang Nam) for a day, you should not miss the exciting activities below.

Explore street foods in Buon Me Thuot City for no more than US$3
Explore street foods in Buon Me Thuot City for no more than US$3
TRAVELicon  19/10/2020 

The Central Highlands' Buon Me Thuot City, also known as the capital of coffee in Vietnam, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$3.

Gold season in Bac Ha rice paddies
Gold season in Bac Ha rice paddies
TRAVELicon  19/10/2020 

Paddies in Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai is entering rice harvesting season, making it an attractive destination for visitors.

Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage
Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage
TRAVELicon  19/10/2020 

Considered as a paradise in the heart of Ha Long Bay, Soi Sim Island is famous for its pristine and poetic beauty with unique natural values.

Unmissable tourist attractions in Da Lat resort city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  19/10/2020 

Situated on top of Lam Vien plateau in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, the charming resort city of Da Lat is a popular tourist destination among travelers.

Reviving a popular destination
Reviving a popular destination
TRAVELicon  18/10/2020 

Twenty-year-old Lo Thi Bich Phuong and her husband Ha Van thuc, 29, opened their homestay in Nhot Village, Mai Chau District in the northern province of Hoa Binh, 140 km southwest of Hà Nội, in 2019.

A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots
A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots
TRAVELicon  18/10/2020 

Bodhi trees growing on the roof and their roots embracing the entire Tan Dong communal house (Tien Giang province) is an image that attracts tourists.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  18/10/2020 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss. 

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
TRAVELicon  18/10/2020 

Statistical works on human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task.

Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Spectacular scenery, a tranquil valley, magnificent waterfalls, ethnic minority groups and great terrain for mountain climbing can be found in Yen Thinh Commune, Huu Lung District in the northern province of Lang Son.

Dray Nur &amp; Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.

The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Green algae season in Tri An lake
Green algae season in Tri An lake
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Located at Ke Ga cape in the central province of Binh Thuan, the lighthouse of the same name is a famous tourist destination.

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places to visit in Cam Ranh
Places to visit in Cam Ranh
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 