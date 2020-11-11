World Travel Awards 2020 names Vietnam the winner in various categories

Vietnam has won multiple prizes at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020, being named one of Asia's leading heritage, cultural and culinary destinations.

The poetic and romantic beauty of the ancient town of Hoi An - one of the most attractive destinations of Vietnam. Photo blogdulich.com.vn

The country has surpassed other candidates from Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.

This year is the second consecutive year Vietnam has been honoured in the big three categories.

Among other categories, Vietnam has also been named Asia's Best Golf Destination 2020 after beating other reputable nominees such as China, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia.

This is also the fourth consecutive year that the country received this prestigious international award.

The InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort in the central city of Da Nang was rewarded with titles Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort 2020, Asia’s Leading Green Resort 2020 and Asia’s Most Romantic Resort 2020.

Meanwhile, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort was voted as the Asia’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2020.

According to the WTA, the enchanting mix of French Indochina haute couture in a mountain setting led Hotel de la Coupole, MGallery Sapa to be voted as the Asia’s Leading Design Hotel.

In the newcomer categories, Vietnam's Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort was named Asia’s Leading New Resort 2020.

In the aviation sector, an unprecedented fleet upgrade has helped Vietnam Airlines lift the title of Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class, Asia's Leading Airline - Premium Economy Class 2020 and Asia's Leading Cultural Airline 2020.

Bamboo Airways was honoured with the title of Asia's Leading Regional Airline 2020.

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh received two titles of Asia's Leading Airport Lounge 2020 and Asia's Leading Regional Airport 2020.

Phu Quoc beach is famous for its scenic beauty. Photo blogdulich.com.vn

In the category of tour operators, Vietravel received the title of Asia's Leading Tour Operator 2020.

The awards were issued by WTA following a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Reported as the "travel industry's equivalent of the Oscars" by The Wall Street Journal, the WTA first launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry, was based on the results of votes cast by the public and travel professionals from across the globe.

Nominees gaining the most votes in different categories will be named the winners. For this year, Asia's winners were announced at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia Gala Ceremony 2020 in London, UK, last week.

The world-class winners of 27th WTA will be issued on November 27. VNS