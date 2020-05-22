Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival

The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will open its annual “Pouring Water Season” tourism festival on May 30 as part of the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” programme.

Terraced fields in "pouring water season" (Source: vov.vn)

Every year, when the rainy season begins in May, visitors to mountainous areas can see “glittering ponds” of terraced fields just prior to local farmers planting rice seedlings. The sight has become an attractive and appealing feature of these localities.

The festival aims to introduce tourist attractions, tourism products, and the cultural identity of the H’Mong ethnic minority group in Mu Cang Chai district to both domestic and foreign visitors.

A ceremony in response to the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” programme will be organised on May 30. A paragliding festival called “Flying over Pouring Water on Terraced Fields” will take place every Saturday and Sunday from May 30 to July 15. Activities helping tourists experience the lives of the H’Mong ethnic people, meanwhile, will be held from May 25 to July 10.

The district will also hold arts programmes on Saturday evenings from May 30 to July 20.

Tourists will have the chance to enjoy local cuisine, buy typical products, and try their hand at farming.

The district People’s Committee has asked local police to work with the Military Command to ensure social order and traffic safety, and has requested the health sector to ensure food safety and the continued implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures./.VNA