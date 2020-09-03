Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Flags of Vietnam and the Party decorate a street in Hanoi in celebration of the 75th National Day September 2 (Photo: VNA)

In an article published on September 2, Editor-in-chief of the Pretoria News in South Africa Val Boje quoted Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Van Loi as saying in an interview that 2020 marked a number of important anniversaries for the country, including 75 years of independence and 25 years of its ASEAN membership.

As the current ASEAN Chair, Vietnam has been playing a key role in coordinating the regional response to COVID-19, as Southeast Asian nations are working together to contain the spread of the pandemic and support each other to minimise its socio-economic impacts, Loi said, believing that ASEAN will rise stronger from the pandemic as individual interests have been put aside for the common interests.

Being part of ASEAN since 1995 has helped Vietnam integrate into the wider world, according to the article.

On the global stage, the country continues to punch above its weight, serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, with an “open-door” foreign policy that supports the principles of independence, self-reliance, friendship and cooperation, as well as development, peace and prosperity, the article cited Ambassador Loi.

In Algeria, a number of newspapers, both print and online ones, like El Moudjahid, La tribune des lecteurs, Crésus, La tribune diplomatique internationale and Algérie actualité have also written about the August Revolution of Vietnam in 1945, the two countries’ friendship and Vietnam’s achievements.

They underlined the significance of the August Revolution, considering it the first great victory of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, thereby wiping out remnants of feudalism and colonialism in the country and heralding a great turning point in its history.

The articles also noted that the success of the August Revolution inspired the struggles for national liberation in the countries oppressed and ruled by colonialism and imperialism, including Algeria.

Al-Ahram, a prestigious e-newspaper of Egypt, also posted a story by Kamal Gaballa that underlined the outstanding socio-economic achievements Vietnam has gained during national development.

In the article “Vietnam: A Bright Star in Asia”, the Jerusalem Post of Israel noted the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations and active international integration.

This policy has helped Vietnam establish a network of 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, the story said, adding that the country has effectively implemented the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Forbes Israel also published an article reviewing Vietnam’s economic highlights in the first eight months of 2020, quoting Edward Teather, an ASEAN economist at UBS Research, as saying that Vietnam is suffering some pain from the impact of COVID-19, but the outlook is looking one of the brightest in the region.

In Kuwait, many newspapers and websites such as Al-Rai, The Times Kuwait and Q8.Press ran stories praising Vietnam’s socio-economic attainments over the past 75 years, as well as its growing role in the international arena.

Meanwhile, German newspaper Junge Welt wrote that September 2, 1945 is one of the most significant days in Vietnam’s history, and that international solidarity is one of the most important experiences the country has gained over the last 75 years.

According to the article, at a recent banquet in honour of diplomatic corps in Hanoi, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reiterated Vietnam’s foreign policy of proactively and actively integrating into the world; being a friend, a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of the international community; promoting cooperation with other countries on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, equality and mutual benefits; and resolving differences by peaceful means in line with international law.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the country has greatly contributed to supporting sustainable peace and settlement of COVID-19 impacts, Junge Welt added.

Media outlets of Cuba also honoured Vietnam’s National Day and late President Ho Chi Minh in many recent stories.

Granma, the organ of the Communist Party of Cuba, published an article by veteran journalist Marta Rojas, who used to be a war correspondent in Vietnam and also the last foreign reporter to interview Ho Chi Minh. The author reviewed unique milestones in the late leader’s great career.

Two other articles of the Prensa Latina news agency and e-newspaper Cubadebate looked back on Vietnam’s unceasing efforts over the last three quarters of a century, from fighting to safeguard the country to developing it.

Meanwhile, the Juventud Rebelde daily, the organ of the Young Communist League of Cuba, affirmed the special sentiment that has bonded the two countries’ Parties, States and peoples.

On the occasion, Russia’s leading daily “Independent” on September 2 ran a story by Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh entitled “Promoting the August Revolution spirit for new successes’.

In the article, the ambassador reviewed the 75-year path of Vietnam under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, with two important victories in 1954 and 1975.

Overcoming challenges and difficulties, Vietnam has become a middle-income country with rising position and prestige in the region and the world and set up sound partnerships with many countries.

It has maintained fruitful relationships with neighbouring and regional countries, while reinforcing ASEAN’s relations with outside partners, contributing to the building of the ASEAN Community.

Vietnam has actively and responsibly engaged in regional and international forums, while sending officers to UN peacekeeping missions and for the second time performing the role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Canadian, Russian experts commend Vietnam’s progress over last 75 years

Canadian and Russian experts shared their thoughts on Vietnam’s path to independence and its accomplishments over the last 75 years at recent events.

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association held an online programme to screen the documentaries on the life and career of the President and the country’s path to independence and freedom. Celebrating 75 years since the August Revolution and the 75th National Day, the programme was attended by Canadian friends and Vietnamese nationals in the country.

Luis Silva, an expert on government relations, said the films helped him understand President Ho Chi Minh’s key role in the struggle to liberate Vietnam from the rule of France and Japan.

Elizabeth McIninch, Director of the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council, said she was moved by Ho Chi Minh’s burning desire to free Vietnam from the yoke of colonialism and restore freedom to its people.

She noted that the President laid the cornerstone of Vietnam’s economy today, which she called an emerging star in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam is now an important partner of Canada, she went on, which attaches great importance to the Southeast Asian country. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the path ahead will open up endless opportunities for the people of the two countries.

Meanwhile, at a recent discussion with Russia’s Sputnik news agency to mark Vietnam’s 75th National Day, Professor Vladimir Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute at the Saint Petersburg State University, said Vietnam has achieved enormous successes since the August Revolution and its establishment on September 2, 1945, including victories in resistance wars to liberate the country from colonialism and reunify the nation.

Vietnam is now a sovereign country and has a rapidly-growing economy, he added.

He also highlighted the country’s ASEAN chairmanship and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2020, adding that with only one “No” vote in the UN General Assembly’s secret ballot to choose non-permanent members of the council last year, Vietnam secured an unprecedented level of support.

These factors have also confirmed Vietnam’s profile and reputation in the international arena, the professor added.

Meanwhile, Professor Vladimir Mazyrin from the Centre for the Study of Vietnam and ASEAN at the Far Eastern Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic achievements during its transition to a market economy, which saw it emerging as a rapidly-developing country.

Vietnam is a rare example of a country succeeding in keeping up with its more developed counterparts in the region and the world, he said, noting that while most regional countries saw a considerable slowdown in growth in the first half of 2020, Vietnam still posted a positive rate.

The professor cited other experts’ forecasts that, by 2050, Vietnam will be among the top 20 countries in the world in terms of GDP growth. It currently stands in 32nd position; a major feat compared to 75 years and 35 years ago, when it was still among the poorest nations.

He expressed his belief that Vietnam will become a developed economy by 2050.VNA